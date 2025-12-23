Beautification of Fort Road Food Street completed

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), in collaboration with AkzoNobel Pakistan Ltd, announced successful completion of the revitalisation and beautification of the Fort Road Food Street, marking a significant milestone in the restoration of one of Lahore’s most iconic cultural and culinary landmarks.

The completion was celebrated at a launch held at Fort Road Food Street on Monday with the formal unveiling of the transformed space.

The event was attended by Mubbasher Omar, the chief executive officer of AkzoNobel Pakistan and Najmussaqib, director general of the WCLA, and US Consul General Stetson Sanders.

The project reflects a successful public-private partnership aimed at preserving Lahore’s rich architectural heritage while enhancing the street’s visual appeal.

As a part of the revamp, the historic facades along the Fort Road Food Street were refreshed using carefully selected colours and

finishes, celebrating the area’s cultural identity while introducing a vibrant, contemporary look.

Speaking at the event, Najmussaqib said: “The newly renovated Fort Road Food Street beautifully represents the harmony between Lahore’s rich history and its vibrant future.

This project enhances not only the physical landscape of this historic site but also its cultural and tourism value”.

Mubbasher Omar, CEO of AkzoNobel Pakistan, highlighted the purpose behind the collaboration, stating: “Through AkzoNobel’s ‘Let’s Colour’ initiative, we are proud to contribute to the preservation of Lahore’s heritage. Our partnership with the WCLA reflects our commitment to combining modern aesthetics with cultural conservation for lasting community impact”.

Mr Sanders emphasized international cooperation in heritage preservation, noting that historic sites like Food Street in Lahore were a part of shared global heritage. “The United States remains committed to supporting cultural preservation efforts that protect these landmarks for future generations,” he said.

With the revitalisation now complete, the Fort Road Food Street is ready to welcome visitors to experience the renewed charm, color, and cultural richness of one of Lahore’s most celebrated destinations.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025