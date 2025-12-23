E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Beautification of Fort Road Food Street completed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), in collaboration with AkzoNobel Pakistan Ltd, announced successful completion of the revitalisation and beautification of the Fort Road Food Street, marking a significant milestone in the restoration of one of Lahore’s most iconic cultural and culinary landmarks.

The completion was celebrated at a launch held at Fort Road Food Street on Monday with the formal unveiling of the transformed space.

The event was attended by Mubbasher Omar, the chief executive officer of AkzoNobel Pakistan and Najmussaqib, director general of the WCLA, and US Consul General Stetson Sanders.

The project reflects a successful public-private partnership aimed at preserving Lahore’s rich architectural heritage while enhancing the street’s visual appeal.

As a part of the revamp, the historic facades along the Fort Road Food Street were refreshed using carefully selected colours and

finishes, celebrating the area’s cultural identity while introducing a vibrant, contemporary look.

Speaking at the event, Najmussaqib said: “The newly renovated Fort Road Food Street beautifully represents the harmony between Lahore’s rich history and its vibrant future.

This project enhances not only the physical landscape of this historic site but also its cultural and tourism value”.

Mubbasher Omar, CEO of AkzoNobel Pakistan, highlighted the purpose behind the collaboration, stating: “Through AkzoNobel’s ‘Let’s Colour’ initiative, we are proud to contribute to the preservation of Lahore’s heritage. Our partnership with the WCLA reflects our commitment to combining modern aesthetics with cultural conservation for lasting community impact”.

Mr Sanders emphasized international cooperation in heritage preservation, noting that historic sites like Food Street in Lahore were a part of shared global heritage. “The United States remains committed to supporting cultural preservation efforts that protect these landmarks for future generations,” he said.

With the revitalisation now complete, the Fort Road Food Street is ready to welcome visitors to experience the renewed charm, color, and cultural richness of one of Lahore’s most celebrated destinations.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe