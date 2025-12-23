School students compete in scrabble, chess contest

A Student makes a move during a chess game during the championship in Peshawar on Monday. — Dawn

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Super League (PSL) inter-school scrabble and chess championship was held at Cantt Public Girls High School and College here on Monday.

More than 150 boys and girls from various educational institutions of Peshawar and surrounding areas participated in the event. The competitions featured two of the world’s most engaging, intellectually stimulating and educational mind sports – scrabble and chess. The primary objective of the championship was to promote intellectual growth, analytical thinking, decision-making skills, and a healthy spirit of positive competition among students.

Chaudhry Babar Hussain, chief executive officer of Cantonment Board Peshawar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, emphasised that alongside formal education, the promotion of mind sports was a vital need of the time.

He stated that such competitions played a significant role in developing critical thinking, patience, discipline, and leadership qualities among students. He assured that the cantonment board would continue to support such positive initiatives for the intellectual and educational development of the younger generation.

During the programme, students presented a series of tableaux, which were appreciated by the participants. The performances reflected the students’ creativity and confidence.

Muhammad Waqar, rating development officer at the Chess Federation of Pakistan, and coordinator of the KP Scrabble Association, played a key role in ensuring the smooth conduct of the competitions.

The Peshawar cantonment board CEO distributed medals and certificates of appreciation among the successful players.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025