E-Paper | July 08, 2026

SHC extends order under which KU decision to cancel ex-IHC judge Jahangiri’s degree remains suspended

Ishaq Tanoli Published
A file photo of ex-IHC judge Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court. — Picture via IHC website
A file photo of ex-IHC judge Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court. — Picture via IHC website
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KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) extended on Monday an interim order that suspended a Karachi University (KU) syndicate and Unfair Means Commi­ttee’s declaration cancelling the law degree of former justice Tariq Mehmood Jahnagiri, who was removed as an Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge last week.

Jahangiri has found himself mired in a fake degree controversy since last year and has been facing legal proceedings in the SHC and IHC over the matter. While an IHC division bench, led by Chief Justice Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, ruled on December 18 that his degree was “invalid” and his elevation to the high court was “without lawful authority”, the SHC extended today its order under which KU’s August 2024 decision to cancel his degree remains suspended.

The order has been suspended until the next hearing, the date for which will be decided later.

The decision was taken by a two-judge bench, comprising Justices Yousuf Ali Saeed and Abdul Mobeen Lakho, as it heard a contempt plea filed against the KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Khalid Mehmood Iraqi and Registrar Imran Ahmed Siddiqui.

Separately, Jahangiri‘s lawyer Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed said while speaking to the media at the court that “we filed a contempt application against KU as it concealed from the IHC“ the SHC order that suspended the varsity‘s “proceedings” in the case, as well as its decision to cancel Jahangiri’s law degree

During the hearing, KU VC Iraqi and Registrar Siddiqui appeared before the court and submitted affidavits.

The KU registrar argued that “now that the IHC has issued the final verdict, the contempt of court plea should be dismissed as it has become ineffective”.

He told the court that KU had not taken any action in compliance with SHC‘s October 3 order to suspend the cancellation of Jahangiri’s law degree.

“The IHC sought KU’s records via the Higher Education Commission,” he said.

Vice Chancellor Iraqi told the bench that the degree records were presented in court without any “alteration”.

The court directed Barrister Ahmed to receive replies submitted by the parties.

For his part, Barrister Ahmed argued that the case “should be heard soon”, highlighting the “urgency” of the matter.

Justice Saeed observed: “Today is the last day of this bench; the bench will hear the case as per the roster after the winter vacations.”

Following this observation, the bench extended its interim order till the next hearing.

During his media talk, Barrister Ahmed said the bench had observed that it was their last working day today and suggested that an “urgency application” may be filed later by Jahangiri’s side.

The lawyer also contended that while IHC CJ Dogar observed in his ruling on December 18 that the SHC had barred KU from taking any further action, it was not the case. “KU was not just stopped from further action, but their cancellation order had been suspended”.

He further added that “legally, the order remains suspended to date. IHC has taken a decision based on something which does not exist. A judge has been removed from office on [the basis of] an order that was suspended and remains suspended”.

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Pakistan

Ishaq Tanoli is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 20 years of experience covering judicial and electoral affairs. His reporting focuses on the proceedings of the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court, as well as election matters. He can be found on X at @ishaqtanolihotm.

Ishaq Tanoli

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Thev Dia
Dec 22, 2025 05:43pm
Thanks very much for barring KU from taking any further action. This was the crux of the issue. More action meant more arguments, wasting precious judicial resources.
Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 22, 2025 08:39pm
So the Degree is still Valid. For which the honorable Justice has been fired, and his reputation destroyed. ????????
Recommend 0
Nabiya
Dec 22, 2025 11:14pm
I really like it. It is helpful for me to make my assignment and the voice note helps me for pronounciation .
Recommend 0
Shahzad Ahmad
Dec 22, 2025 11:42pm
The Vice Chancellor and the Registrar of Karachi University apparently committed contempt of court of order an are liable to be prosecuted according to law.
Recommend 0
FEROZE KHAN
Dec 23, 2025 12:52am
How can a person with such a charge against him hide behind technicalities. Have some shame and go quietly.
Recommend 0

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