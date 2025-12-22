CORPORATE WINDOW : Survive today, hope tomorrow

Pakistan enters 2026 with mixed but measurable signals. The latest Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) for Q1FY26 stands at 86.4, down from 96.2 in the previous quarter but significantly higher than 72.9 recorded a year earlier.

This single number captures the contradiction shaping the year ahead: recovery is visible in comparison to the past, yet momentum remains fragile. For policymakers, businesses, and households alike, 2026 is shaping up to be a year defined less by optimism and more by careful recalibration.

The breakdown of the index matters. Current sentiment has slipped into clearly pessimistic territory at 74.7, while the future outlook remains close to neutral at 98.2. In simple terms, Pakistanis feel worse off today than they did six months ago, but they are not giving up on the months ahead.

This gap between present hardship and future expectation will be central to how the economy behaves in 2026. Consumption decisions, borrowing, and even job mobility tend to follow what people believe tomorrow will look like, not just what they face today.

For the ordinary Pakistani trying to make ends meet, inflation remains the dominant pressure point. Over 84 per cent of respondents report that prices of everyday items have risen in the past six months, and the net indicator for prices has collapsed from 67.6 to 32.8, well into extremely pessimistic territory.

Essentials are set to dominate household decisions, job security will matter more than job switching, and major purchases may be postponed in the year ahead

This suggests that while headline inflation may show moderation, lived inflation has not. In 2026, households are likely to continue prioritising essentials over discretionary spending, keeping demand subdued across retail, consumer goods, and informal services.

Employment adds another layer of strain. The net indicator for the current unemployment situation has fallen sharply to 56.5, with nearly 71pc of respondents believing unemployment has increased over the last six months. Even expectations for future employment remain pessimistic. This matters because weak job confidence directly limits spending, savings, and long-term planning. In 2026, labour market fragility may persist unless private investment accelerates meaningfully, especially in urban centres where confidence has fallen faster than in rural areas.

Yet, the same report also points to a quieter form of resilience. Around 61.6pc of respondents expect their household financial situation to improve or remain unchanged over the next six months. Household income expectations remain optimistic with a net indicator of 108.1, particularly among younger Pakistanis. This suggests that while people are struggling, they still believe income flows — through employment, informal work, remittances, or secondary earners — will hold up in 2026. That belief alone may prevent a deeper contraction in consumption.

To understand what 2026 might look like, it helps to compare it with the last two years using the same data lens. In FY24, consumer confidence was deeply pessimistic, shaped by inflation shocks, currency instability, and political uncertainty.

By Q1FY25, the overall CCI of 72.9 reflected a population focused on survival rather than recovery. FY25 marked a gradual improvement, with easing inflation and stabilising expectations pushing confidence close to neutral by Q4FY25. The current dip in Q1FY26 is therefore not a return to crisis, but a pause after early recovery.

This distinction is important. The decline of 10.2pc quarter-on-quarter in the CCI does not erase the 18.5pc year-on-year improvement. For 2026, this suggests a slow-growth environment rather than a recessionary one. Businesses may see cautious demand, banks may remain conservative in lending, and households may continue balancing optimism with restraint. Savings behaviour reinforces this: the overall savings indicator remains low at 81.3, highlighting limited buffers for shocks.

For the ‘aam awaam’, this translates into a year of tight budgeting. Essentials will dominate household decisions, job security will matter more than job switching, and major purchases may be postponed. At the same time, the belief that things will not worsen dramatically may keep people engaged with the economy rather than withdrawing from it entirely. That psychological difference can shape how 2026 unfolds at a macro level.

Ultimately, Pakistan’s economic story in 2026 is not about a dramatic turnaround or collapse. It is about whether cautious optimism can outlast persistent pressures on prices, employment, and savings. The data shows a population that has endured worse and expects better, but only marginally so. The real question is whether policy stability and economic discipline can convert that expectation into tangible relief, or whether patience will wear thin before confidence truly turns the corner?

The writer is the head of content at a communications agency

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, December 22nd, 2025