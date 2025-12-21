Mayor inaugurates Rs200m drainage scheme in New Karachi

KARACHI: City Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday inaugurated development projects worth Rs400 million including a Rs200m drainage system in district Central.

In New Karachi Town, he inaugurated a Rs200m scheme in Khamiso Goth with the support of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA). He also laid the foundation stone for pumping stations in North Karachi Town (Union Committees 1 to 5) with an estimated cost of Rs200m.

A statement stated that these projects include the restoration of the drainage system, road construction and the laying of foundations for modern water pumping stations at Khwaja Ajmer Nagri and Al-Ahmad water pumping stations.

Addressing the ceremony in New Karachi Town, the mayor said that the projects would restore the drainage system and complete road construction, providing relief to locals from long-standing problems.

He added that the purpose of his visit was to present the people with the gift of development works.

He noted that a resident told him that such work had never been done before in the area, which is proof that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is taking practical steps for public service.

Mr Wahab said that, according to the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, resources are being spent on public welfare, adding that the PPP firmly believes in resolving public issues.

He said that whenever he seeks assistance from the Sindh chief minister and the local government minister, they provide full cooperation, enabling development work in the city.

Providing details, he said that a 6,000-foot sewage line has been restored at a cost of Rs200m, and 190,000 square feet of paving blocks have been laid.

Mr Wahab congratulated the KDA team and engineers for successfully completing the project, emphasising that residents’ cooperation was crucial for its success.

He further said that the concerns of New Karachi residents were being addressed promptly.

The mayor announced that the reconstruction of Saba and Ajmer Nagri pumping stations will also begin soon to provide long-term solutions.

Later, he visited the under-construction Karimabad underpass, where he reviewed ongoing development work and instructed officials to expedite construction so that the project could be completed at the earliest for the convenience of citizens.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025