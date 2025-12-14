E-Paper | March 21, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Karachi Master Plan

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published December 14, 2025
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KARACHI: The Government of Pakistan have approved a Rs 60 crore Master Plan for Greater Karachi, it is authoritatively learnt. The Plan, it is understood, will be incorporated in the Six-Year Development Program­­me. Rs 20 crores, it is believed, have been earmarked for building the Capital of the Federation, which will be completed in three years after the work starts. The rest will be spent on development of new zones of population and remodelling the present city. All new buildings will be of Muslim architecture.

Greater Karachi … will extend over an area of 600 square miles and will be divided into 35 population zones, separated from each other with plantations. These will include University Town, Industrial Town and Port Town. Each population zone will have educational institutions, hospitals, markets, post and telegraph offices, parks, and recreation grounds.

A 50-mile railway ring and a net-work of 74 miles of new main roads will link the 35 different zones of population in the metropolis. Financing the project, according to experts, will not be difficult. The actual cost of the Plan will be much less than 60 crores.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

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