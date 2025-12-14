E-Paper | March 21, 2026

Development projects reviewed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 14, 2025
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RAWALPINDI: On the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Parliamentary Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Sultan Bajwa visited the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to review its development works.

He directed to ensure all projects are completed within the stipulated timeframes, strengthening inter-departmental coordination and ensuring that public interest remains at the forefront of all development activities.

During the meeting, RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza gave an overview of the ongoing initiatives, key achievements and future plans.

Major projects discussed included the Rawalpindi Ring Road, Leh Nullah Project, rehabilitation of the Metro Bus Corridor and proposed schemes such as the rehabilitation of Murree Road from Flashman to Faizabad, construction of joint check posts at Adiala Road, Koral Chowk and Chur Chowk.

She also informed the meeting about approved, unapproved and illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi and said RDA was taking strict actions against illegal housing schemes.

She reaffirmed the authority’s strong commitment to modern urban development, transparency and timely completion of projects, stating that these initiatives will significantly enhance city infrastructure, traffic management and public service delivery.

The parliamentary secretary appreciated the efforts and performance of the RDA, particularly in accelerating urban development and addressing civic challenges.

He emphasised the need for sustainable growth and directed officials to prioritise effective urban planning, environmental considerations and improved civic infrastructure to enhance the quality of life for the residents.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

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