Story time : True friendship

Last month, our school arranged a science exhibition, and everyone was excited to showcase their creative projects.

My best friend, Sara, and I were planning to work together, but our teacher made new groups and, unfortunately, we were separated. I decided to make a unique project, and discussed it with Sara. Later, she accidentally told her new group members about my idea. She didn’t do it intentionally, but things took an unexpected turn.

The leader of her group decided to plagiarise it and claim it as her own. When Sara realised her mistake, she tried to stop her, saying, “This project idea belongs to my best friend!”

But the group leader refused to listen. Sara told me immediately and I became furious with her, and our friendship felt like it was hanging by a thread.

She tried to explain her side and was truly apologetic for her mistake, but I ignored her and kept blaming her. My group members, however, encouraged me by saying that we would make our project even more eye-catching and perfect. Although my heart was heavy, I reluctantly began working again.

Days passed, and I still didn’t talk to Sara.

Finally, the day of the science exhibition arrived. Everyone was excited and the school corridors were filled with colourful and breath-taking projects. Visitors started coming and every group was busy encouraging one another, hoping to win the award.

When it was time for Sara and her group to present their project, something unexpected happened. Their model failed to start, and their presentation ended before it could even begin.

On the other hand, our presentation and project went very well. In the end, our hard work paid off and we won the award for the best project.

Some hours later, one of my group members told me that one of the reasons we won the award was my friend, Sara.

She had secretly cut the wire of her group’s project, so their model didn’t work. I felt deeply regretful for saying such hurtful words to her earlier. Even though what she did was wrong, she never meant to harm me, nor did she want her group to plagiarise and lie.

My heart felt heavy with guilt, and I immediately went to her to apologise. She also said sorry, and we both realised that true friendship is about forgiveness and understanding.

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 13th, 2025