Gilgit-Baltistan polls to be held on Jan 24

Elections in Gilgit-Baltistan will be held on January 24, 2026, after the Assembly completed its five-year tenure last month.

The notification for the poll date was issued today by the GB Council.

“The President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan has announced Saturday 24th January as the poll day for the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly in terms of article 48-A (1) of the Government of the Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018, read with Section 57 (1) of the Election Act 2017,” it said.

Retired Judge Yar Muhammad was appointed chief minister of GB following the expiry of its elected government tenure.

According to the notification, candidates can submit nomination papers from December 15 to 22, while the list of nominees will be issued on December 23. Returning Officers (ROs) will conduct scrutiny of the papers on December 30, and appeals against their decisions can be filed on January 3, 2026.

The election tribunal will issue its verdict on the appeals on January 10.

The commission will issue the final list of candidates on January 11, and it will allot election symbols on January 13.

In another notification, the election commission stated that it had appointed ROs in 10 districts.

District and Sessions Judge Ameer Hamza will be the RO for Gilgit district; District and Sessions Judge Khursheed Ahmed for Skardu; District and Sessions Judge Suhail Ahmed for Diamer; District and Sessions Judge Luqman Hakeem for Ghizer; District and Sessions Judge Raja Mehnaj for Astore; Deputy Commissioner Nizamuddin for Hunza; District and Sessions Judge Minhas Hussain for Nagar; District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ishaq for Ganche; District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Sharif for Kharmang; and Deputy Director Education Manzoor Hussain for Shigar.

Under the GB Order 2018, elections must be held within 60 days.

The GB Assembly consists of a total of 33 seats, which include 24 general seats, three reserved for women, and three for technocrats.

Five-year tenure

The GB Assembly elections were held on Nov 15, 2020, across 24 constituencies. The PTI formed the government, and Khalid Khurshid was elected chief minister.

However, in July 2023, the GB Chief Court disqualified Khurshid. Subsequently, a coalition government was formed by members of the PTI disgruntled group, the PPP, and the PML-Nawaz, which elected Haji Gulbar Khan as the new chief minister of the region.

According to Abbas Ali, deputy director of information for the house, the assembly adopted 63 Acts during its five-year tenure, including one pertaining to land reforms as well as six federal ones.

The GB Assembly passed 114 resolutions on various issues, including a demand that the federal government declare Gilgit-Baltistan a provisional province of Pakistan.