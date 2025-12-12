In a first, ex-spy chief handed 14-year term

FAIZ Hameed

• Faiz Hameed court-martialled for violating secrecy laws, political entanglement, misuse of authority

• Still faces charges of colluding with politicians to foment unrest, says ISPR

• No clarity on whether former ISI chief has been ‘stripped of his rank’

• Lawyer vows to appeal decision after obtaining copy of verdict

• Judgement silent on other officers who were being investigated alongside him

• Ex-PM Imran may be dragged into legal battle

ISLAMABAD: Former Inter-Services Intelli­ge­nce (ISI) chief Faiz Hameed was sentenced to a 14-year jail term on Thursday after being convicted on four counts related to violating secrecy laws, engaging in political activities, misuse of authority and causing harm to others.

He continues to face separate proceedings over allegations of fomenting political unrest in collusion with politicians.

The conviction and sentencing were announced by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which said: “On August 12, 2024, process of Field General Court Martial was initiated against Mr Faiz Hameed, formerly Lieut­enant General, under provisions of Pakistan Army Act. … After lengthy and laborious legal proceedings, accused has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment.”

ISPR said the charges related to “engaging in political activities, violation of Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the State, misuse of authority & government resources and causing wrongful loss to persons”. It added that the sentence was formally promulgated on Dec 11.

The trial proceedings had concluded on Nov 14.

Hameed was referred to in the statement as “Mr Faiz Hameed, formerly a lieutenant general”, creating the impression he may have been stripped of his rank, although ISPR did not explicitly confirm this.

A source familiar with internal procedures said any such withdrawal “is done through an administrative order” as per established rules, but declined to confirm whether it had occurred in this case.

ISPR said Hameed was afforded full legal rights during the trial, including a defence team of his own choosing. He was allowed counsel, cross-examination of witnesses and the submission of evidence under Army Rules 22–27, a military source explained.

Right to appeal

Hameed, who retired in Nov 2022, becomes the first former ISI director general and only the second three-star general in Pakistan’s history to face a full military trial and be sentenced to a jail term.

“The convict has the right of appeal at relevant forum,” the ISPR statement said. His lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq, told Dawn that he had not yet received a copy of the verdict and would seek one to initiate the appeal.

Under Section 133B of the Pakistan Army Act, an appeal must be filed within 40 days of the announcement or promulgation of the sentence. His appeal will first go before a Court of Appeals presided over by an officer not below the rank of major general and designated by the army chief. The army chief may confirm, revise or set aside the sentence. Past cases show the military’s appellate process can take years.

Additional review by the federal government is possible under Section 131. Though there is little chance of su­ch a review after the government instantly welcomed it.

Meanwhile, constitutional petitions can be filed by Hameed and his lawyers on grounds such as jurisdictional defects or violation of due process under Article 199 of the Constitution.

Background

The case originated from accusations by property developer Kanwar Moeez Khan, who alleged that in 2017, when Hameed, then a major general in ISI, and two officers orchestrated a raid at his home and offices, seized valuables and coerced him into paying Rs40 million and financing a private television channel. The matter resurfaced in 2023 when the Supreme Court advised the complainant to seek remedies through the defence ministry, leading to a formal military inquiry.

While the Army Act typically allows action against retired personnel within six months of retirement, the proceedings reportedly invoked Section 2(d), which extends military jurisdiction to certain offences committed by persons not subject to military law, though exceptions were also available under Sections 31 and 40, which permit court martial regardless of time elapsed for offences involving mutiny, insubordination or fraudulent acts related to property.

A Court of Inquiry convened in April 2024 found grounds to proceed, leading to Hameed’s arrest on August 12 of that year. He was subsequently served a detailed charge sheet covering four categories of alleged misconduct: post-retirement political engagement; violations of the Official Secrets Act; misuse of authority, including the 2017 raid; and causing wrongful loss through coercive actions against Moeez.

The investigation was later widened to include several retired officers, among them retired Brig Ghaffar, retired Brig Naeem Fakhar and retired Col Asim, although the verdict did not state what determination the FGCM made regarding them.

ISPR, while possibly alluding to his alleged linkage to May 9, 2023 unrest, said that Hameed’s alleged role in inciting agitation and instability was being addressed separately. “Involvement of convict in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cohorts with political elements… is separately being dealt with,” it said.

Therefore, even after his conviction, Hameed’s legal battle may stretch on and possibly drag in jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025