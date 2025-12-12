E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Over 600 British Empire artefacts stolen from museum in Bristol

AFP Published December 12, 2025
This handout image of CCTV footage released by Avon and Somerset Police on December 11, 2025 shows men in the early hours of September 25 in the city of Bristol, south-west England outside a building which housed items from the Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection. — AFP
This handout image of CCTV footage released by Avon and Somerset Police on December 11, 2025 shows men in the early hours of September 25 in the city of Bristol, south-west England outside a building which housed items from the Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection. — AFP
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LONDON: More than 600 items, including military medals and jewellery from a collection documenting the links between Britain and countries in the former British Empire, were stolen from a UK museum in September, police said on Thursday.

Avon and Somerset Poli­ce have launched an appeal for information about four men captured on security cameras on September 25 outside a building in the southwestern city of Bristol, which housed items from the collection.

“More than 600 artefacts of various descriptions were taken by the offenders,” police said in a statement about the theft from the British Empire and Commonwealth Collection.

“The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city,” said the officer in the case, Dan Burgan.

“These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history,” he added.

As well as jewellery and military medals, badges and pins, other stolen items included decorative artefacts such as carved ivory, silver pieces, and bronze figurines.

Several natural history pieces, including geological specimens, were also taken.

Police said they wanted to talk to the four unidentified men, all wearing caps or hoodies, seen in the CCTV images carrying bags in the early hours.

The burglary happened between 1:00 am and 2:00 am on September 25 in the city’s Cumberland Road area, officers said.

The revelation comes after thieves stole crown jewels from the Louvre in Paris in October.

In August 2023, the British Museum in London revealed that some 1,800 items had been taken from its world-renowned collections by a former employee. A few hundred were later recovered.

The museum’s director, Hartwig Fischer, resigned in August 2023 after admitting the institution did not act “as it should have” on warnings that items had gone missing.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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Anonymouseee
Dec 12, 2025 11:58am
These same items were stolen by the UK from its past colonies.
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