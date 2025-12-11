E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Bangladesh open to joining bloc with Pakistan, sans India

Monitoring Desk Published December 11, 2025
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Bangladesh Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain shake hands during a meeting in Dhaka on Aug 24, 2025. — X/ForeignOfficePk/File
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Bangladesh Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain shake hands during a meeting in Dhaka on Aug 24, 2025. — X/ForeignOfficePk/File
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IT IS strategically possible for Dhaka to join a regional bloc with Paki­stan at some point — one that does not include India — unlike other South Asian states, a top Ban­gladeshi official said on Wednesday.

The state-owned Bang­ladesh Sangbad Sangstha news agency quoted Dha­ka’s Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain as saying: “It is possible for us (Bang­ladesh) strategically … (but) it is not possible for Nepal or Bhutan to form a grouping with Pakistan excluding India”.

His remarks are being interpreted as a response to a statement by Pakis­tan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the recent ‘Islamabad Conclave’, where he had said a trilateral initiative involving Bangladesh, China and Pakistan had begun and may expand to include countries within and beyond the region.

According to the Bang­ladeshi outlet, Mr Hossain said Mr Dar “has said something, and perhaps at some point this could see some progress”.

In August, Foreign Minister Dar visited Bangladesh for the first time in 13 years.

PM Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus have also held a couple of cordial meetings in recent months.

There has been a thaw in ties between the two nations ever since a popular uprising in Bangladesh saw Sheikh Hasina’s government toppled in August of last year.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

Pakistan Bangladesh Ties
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Nayab Ahmad
Dec 11, 2025 11:17am
A regional trade and economic agreement or cooperation mechanism might be possible in South Asia, between Pakistan , Bangladesh and possibly Sri Lanka also. I doubt India or other countries like Nepal , Bhutan , the Maldives , Afghanistan , would be amenable to any such set-up while the SAARC framework still exists . Ultimately , that would be the only viable , long-term regional economic bloc , and we must realize this .
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Dec 11, 2025 11:34am
Why not just make it between us and Bangladesh only,
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Dec 11, 2025 01:41pm
You know any group with India in it will be full of drama, vitriol, talk, talk, & impede any real progress. So yes let's move on without it China is the future anyways, so let anyone join the new SAARC... minus the big toddler
Recommend 0
Dr.Mofu
Dec 11, 2025 05:39pm
Good luck
Recommend 0
Thev Dia
Dec 12, 2025 01:45am
This is a tough choice!
Recommend 0

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