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PSX names top 25 companies for 2024

Kalbe Ali Published December 11, 2025
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ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday announced the recipients of the Top 25 Companies Award for the calendar year 2024, featuring leading firms from the energy, banking, pharmaceuticals, technology, cement, food and engineering sectors.

The winners were selected on the basis of the highest scores earned under the Criteria for Selection of Top Companies. The awards recognise excellence in Pakistan’s corporate sector, with winners chosen through a comprehensive and stringent evaluation framework approved by the PSX Board, assessing performance across multiple dimensions.

The top 25 companies for 2024 are: Engro Corporation, Fauji Fertiliser Company, Engro Holdings, Engro Fertilisers, Sazgar Engineering Works, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Mari Energies, Bank Alfalah, EFU Life Assurance, Lucky Cement, Millat Tractors, Crescent Steel & Allied Products, International Industries, Nestlé Pakistan, Interloop, Habib Bank, National Foods, Haleon Pakistan, Cherat Cement Company, MCB Bank, Jubilee General Insurance Company, Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan), NetSol Technologies, Arif Habib Corporation and Meezan Bank.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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Kalbe Ali is a senior staff reporter for Dawn based in Islamabad, with nearly 20 years of field reporting experience. He covers a diverse range of topics, including the internet, IT and telecom sectors, as well as religious affairs.

Kalbe Ali

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