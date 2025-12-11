Fan exports rise to two million

GUJRAT: The export of made-in-Pakistan electric fans have achieved a significant increase in the last couple of years as approximately two million electric fans were exported in the last fiscal.

Moreover, the total volume of exports also increased up to 32 million US dollars in the last fiscal as previously it remained around $28 million.

This was claimed by Haji Muhammad Ilyas, a former president of Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry who pioneered the export of Pakistani fans around three decades ago, while speaking at a ceremony of fan manufacturers who gathered to celebrate his 82nd birthday here on Wednesday. Currently, he said Pakistani fans were being exported to 30 different countries.

PROTEST: Scores of owners and drivers of tractor trollies on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against over- charging by the contractor to lift sand and earth from Chenab river bed.

The protesters gathered at GT road near Kathala railway crossing and blocked traffic.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025