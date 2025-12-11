PML-N leader flays Afridi govt for ‘poor performance’

LOWER DIR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz central additional secretary information Zahid Khan on Wednesday flayed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government for its ‘failure’ to launch any major development project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite winning the province’s mandate three times.

Speaking as the chief guest at a party joining ceremony in Tangi area of Timergara, he said the people of KP had repeatedly voted the PTI into power but “the province saw no mega project or meaningful progress,” whereas Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had “delivered record development schemes” in Punjab, bringing prosperity to the province.

Senator Zahid Khan said PML-N leader Amir Muqam was “like an elder brother” to him and he was vigorously fighting for the rights of KP.

He vowed to work alongside him to secure the province’s due share from the federal government.

During the ceremony, dozens of families announced to quit various political parties and join the PML-N.

Senator Zahid Khan welcomed the new members by presenting them with party caps, congratulating them on their decision.

The senator held the people of Dir partly responsible for the district’s underdevelopment, saying the PTI’s tenure had deprived the region of progress and prosperity. He said many young voters were “unaware of their own future” and were “deceiving themselves” by voting for the PTI without careful thought.

He urged voters not to “mislead themselves any further” and instead support parties that could deliver for the public. He also announced the provision of natural gas to Shagai area of Tangi.

Zahid Khan, who joined the PML-N last year, has resumed long-delayed natural gas supply schemes in various parts of Lower Dir, marking what he said was the revival of a major development initiative for the district.

Addressing another function at Malakand Bala here the other day, he said a comprehensive gas supply programme worth Rs7.5 billion for different areas of Lower Dir had been restarted.

He recalled that party president Nawaz Sharif had approved Rs150 million for the initial phase of the scheme in 2015, which later expanded to over Rs7 billion.

Similarly, the former senator also inaugurated gas supply in Danwa village.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025