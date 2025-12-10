E-Paper | March 17, 2026

PTI’s Shah Mahmood shifted back to Kot Lakhpat prison after hospital stay for gallbladder surgery

Rana Bilal Published December 10, 2025
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Senior PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was discharged from hospital - where he was admitted for a surgery - and transferred back to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison, his lawyer Rana Mudassar Umer said on Wednesday.

Qureshi was hospitalised last month at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute for gallbladder stone complications, where he underwent a successful procedure to remove the stone.

Umer said he was discharged from the hospital after his condition improved, while tests were conducted, and their reports would be released in 15 days.

The PTI leader has been indicted in multiple cases pertaining to the May 9, 2023, riots and has remained behind bars since August 2023.

In July 2024, the PTI leader was indicted by a Lahore anti-terrorism court in a case registered by the Shadman police over allegedly attacking and burning the police station.

The same month, he was transferred from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to Kot Lakhpat on a police request. It had stated that frequent transportation of the PTI leader from Rawalpindi to Lahore was not feasible for the authorities as well as for the jailed ex-minister.

Pakistan

Rana Bilal is a Lahore-based reporter for Dawn News (TV) with over nine years of experience covering legal affairs, justice-sector developments, and environmental issues. He can be found on X at @ranabilaldawn.

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