Mayor accuses JI-led towns of ‘pocketing’ Rs14bn paid by SSGC for road repairs

KARACHI: Mayor Murtaza Wahab has come out in the open in the ongoing tussle between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-governed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Jamaat-i-Islami-led town municipal corporations (TMCs), accusing the opposition party of receiving a staggering sum of Rs14 billion from the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for road-digging permissions yet leaving the streets totally torn and dug-up, hinting that he is now prepared to take action and demand full accountability.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after inauguration of various projects, including the rehabilitation of the sewerage system and construction of paver blocks in UC-38 and UC-39 of Manghopir, he said that he would “no longer tolerate any excuse” and would “expose hypocrisy” of the towns administrations.

“Let’s see what happens next,” he replied to a question about any plan of the KMC to take action against towns which have received huge amounts for road-digging permissions but still the repair work in their areas has not been done.

“I will ask the media to question these town chairmen about where the money went. Otherwise, we’ve already decided that we will question them ourselves and expose their hypocrisy,” he said, adding: “They have received Rs14bn, and even after more than a year and a half, the work still hasn’t been done. Where has the money gone? Why have they parked it in banks and are now enjoying the interest?”

Vows to ‘expose hypocrisy’ of town municipal corporations

On the other hand, he said, the KMC is planning spending Rs30bn this year on the development of the city. The tenders for the Saba and Ajmer Nagri pumping stations have been completed, while work continues on the project that will bring an additional 70 to 80 million gallons of water to the city.

“To address the water shortage in Gulshan-i-Iqbal, the KLSR pumping station is being made operational. The Khamiso Goth road will be inaugurated in a few days. The pumping stations in Malir and Gadap have been transferred onto solar energy, benefiting 56 settlements. New graveyards are being planned for the city; work will begin as soon as the land is allocated, and a summary has already been sent to the cabinet for approval,” he said. He added that the condition of roads in the UCs 38 and UC-39 of Manghopir was extremely poor. The area connects three union committees. In line with the PPP manifesto, he said, development work worth Rs100m was initiated, under which 110,000 square feet of road was paved and completed.

The repair of the drainage system and the installation of paver blocks in UC-38 and UC-39 have improved drainage conditions and the state of the roads. More than 200 manholes have also been constructed to enhance the drainage system, he added.

“This project has improved the area’s basic infrastructure and will bring a positive change to the lives of local residents. The sewerage system was fully fixed before installing the paver blocks, and the drainage lines were improved for a long-term solution. The work has been completed and presented to the public — not only announced, but delivered,” said Mayor Wahab.

He said that in 2020, Yousuf Goth was severely affected by rains, but the PPP carried out complete rehabilitation work there, which is why Yousuf Goth remained safe during the recent rains. The people of the area elected a PPP chairman, and the party fulfilled their trust by delivering development work.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025