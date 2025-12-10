Civil society raises concerns at proposed minorities panel’s composition

LAHORE: The civil society members on Tuesday expressed reservations regarding the composition that might weaken the prospective commission and appreciated the government’s efforts to make progress on the National Commission for Minorities Rights (NCMR) Act, 2025.

In a joint statement, Peoples’ Commission for Minorities Rights Chairperson Peter Jacob, Centre for Social Justice Chairperson Wajahat Masood and Cecil and Iris Chaudhry Foundation Director Michelle Chaudhry have expressed apprehensions about viability of the size of the commission (30) and urged the government to keep it consistent with other national commissions and balanced representation of federating units and the provincial government (proposed 14 each).

The statement said this long-awaited and crucial mechanism for the protection and promotion of the rights of the minorities should now translate into the establishment of an empowered body.

The civil society hoped that the constitution of this body would entail inclusion of the religious minorities in policy making in the country.

They said the enactment of the NCMR would mark a progress and the commission would be mandated with more effective powers vested in the NCHR including the suo motu capacity and autonomy.

They said the appointment process for members of the commission ought to be transparent, inclusive and strictly merit-based and would ensure the selection of individuals with demonstrable integrity, expertise and commitment to advancing human rights in Pakistan.

The civil society organisations hoped that the federal government would take all necessary steps to ensure the effective implementation and enforcement of the Jillani Judgment.

They said existing limitations regarding the commission’s independence, procedural robustness and operational efficacy will be addressed through transparent rule-making and adequate resourcing.

The CSOs also reaffirm their readiness to engage constructively with relevant actors to support the NCMR in carrying out its mandate and to work toward a rights-respecting, inclusive, and pluralistic Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025