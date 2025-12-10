E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Civil society raises concerns at proposed minorities panel’s composition

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The civil society members on Tuesday expressed reservations regarding the composition that might weaken the prospective commission and appreciated the government’s efforts to make progress on the National Commission for Minorities Rights (NCMR) Act, 2025.

In a joint statement, Peoples’ Commission for Minorities Rights Chairperson Peter Jacob, Centre for Social Justice Chairperson Wajahat Masood and Cecil and Iris Chaudhry Foundation Director Michelle Chaudhry have expressed apprehensions about viability of the size of the commission (30) and urged the government to keep it consistent with other national commissions and balanced representation of federating units and the provincial government (proposed 14 each).

The statement said this long-awaited and crucial mechanism for the protection and promotion of the rights of the minorities should now translate into the establishment of an empowered body.

The civil society hoped that the constitution of this body would entail inclusion of the religious minorities in policy making in the country.

They said the enactment of the NCMR would mark a progress and the commission would be mandated with more effective powers vested in the NCHR including the suo motu capacity and autonomy.

They said the appointment process for members of the commission ought to be transparent, inclusive and strictly merit-based and would ensure the selection of individuals with demonstrable integrity, expertise and commitment to advancing human rights in Pakistan.

The civil society organisations hoped that the federal government would take all necessary steps to ensure the effective implementation and enforcement of the Jillani Judgment.

They said existing limitations regarding the commission’s independence, procedural robustness and operational efficacy will be addressed through transparent rule-making and adequate resourcing.

The CSOs also reaffirm their readiness to engage constructively with relevant actors to support the NCMR in carrying out its mandate and to work toward a rights-respecting, inclusive, and pluralistic Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Dawn News English
Subscribe