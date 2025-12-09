E-Paper | March 15, 2026

‘Hangor submarines to provide operational flexibility to Pak Navy’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 9, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf has said induction of eight Hangor-Class submarines will provide operational flexibility to the Pakistan Navy (PN).

In his message on the occasion of the passing of 54 years of submarine Hangor’s creating history by sinking INS Khukri and crippling INS Kirpan, he stated: “The moment remains etched in the annals of Pakistan’s naval history and a ghastly reminder for the enemy. It was not just a tactical victory but also a strategic demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to counter aggression and defend our maritime frontiers against all odds.

“This day stands as a reminder of the courage, perseverance and devotion of the Hangor crew. Their achievement reflects the highest standards of professionalism, dedication and equanimity. The inspirational role and valour of veteran submariners created a historical legacy for our submarine service which continues to enrich our precious heritage.

“Pakistan Navy places special emphasis on our sub-surface offensive capability and our ongoing submarine acquisition programme with China bears testimony to this vision. The induction of eight Hangor-Class submarines will give a formidable boost to our offensive punch and provide operational flexibility to the Pakistan Navy.

“As we celebrate our triumph, let us also not forget the martyrs of PNS/M Ghazi, who sacrificed their lives for the defence of their motherland. Pakistan Navy will continue to draw inspiration from their ultimate sacrifice as well as the exemplary feat of PNS/M Hangor,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe