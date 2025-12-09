‘Hangor submarines to provide operational flexibility to Pak Navy’

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf has said induction of eight Hangor-Class submarines will provide operational flexibility to the Pakistan Navy (PN).

In his message on the occasion of the passing of 54 years of submarine Hangor’s creating history by sinking INS Khukri and crippling INS Kirpan, he stated: “The moment remains etched in the annals of Pakistan’s naval history and a ghastly reminder for the enemy. It was not just a tactical victory but also a strategic demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to counter aggression and defend our maritime frontiers against all odds.

“This day stands as a reminder of the courage, perseverance and devotion of the Hangor crew. Their achievement reflects the highest standards of professionalism, dedication and equanimity. The inspirational role and valour of veteran submariners created a historical legacy for our submarine service which continues to enrich our precious heritage.

“Pakistan Navy places special emphasis on our sub-surface offensive capability and our ongoing submarine acquisition programme with China bears testimony to this vision. The induction of eight Hangor-Class submarines will give a formidable boost to our offensive punch and provide operational flexibility to the Pakistan Navy.

“As we celebrate our triumph, let us also not forget the martyrs of PNS/M Ghazi, who sacrificed their lives for the defence of their motherland. Pakistan Navy will continue to draw inspiration from their ultimate sacrifice as well as the exemplary feat of PNS/M Hangor,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025