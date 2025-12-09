Rs29bn being spent on 38 projects in Attock

TAXILA: As many as 38 development schemes under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) would be completed during the ongoing fiscal year at an estimated cost of Rs29 billion in Attock, officials informed a meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) on Monday.

The meeting was presided over by MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, while Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza and other officials were present.

Officials briefed the committee that development projects across the district were progressing at a full pace and would be completed within stipulated timelines. They said the schemes covered priority areas including health, education, infrastructure and public services.

The MNA said the Punjab government was pursuing an extensive public welfare agenda and its development initiatives were beginning to show results across the province.

He said “revolutionary development programmes” were underway in Attock, made possible through special allocations approved by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He stated the provincial government had placed health and education at the centre of its development strategy, and significant investments were being made to upgrade facilities in both sectors.

The PML-N legislator instructed officials to ensure the timely and high-quality execution of all schemes along with daily field visits to monitor progress.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025