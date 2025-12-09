E-Paper | March 15, 2026

‘Cherry on top’: Noreen Hussain secures homecoming gold at National Games

Ahmed Ali Published December 9, 2025
Army’s Noreen Hussain in action during the pole vault final of the National Games at NPT&SC in Karachi on December 8, 2025.—Photo by author
Army’s Noreen Hussain in action during the pole vault final of the National Games at NPT&SC in Karachi on December 8, 2025.—Photo by author
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In the calm of the late afternoon, as the stadium still hummed from the day’s earlier miracles, the pole vault pit became a theatre of silent and personal ambition.

For Noreen Hussain, the US-based athlete competing for Army, the bar was set at two heights: one for gold and another, higher one, for the national record.

With a clean final leap of 2.90 metres, she claimed the National Games title with undeniable grace. Yet, the national record remained untouched, a few centimetres beyond her reach on Monday.

“I had a great time competing, and a gold medal is just a cherry on the top,” Noreen told Dawn, the thrill of victory in her voice. Yet, the competitor’s focus lingered. “I came here for the record, too. Next time.”

Her homecoming was the real victory. The journey to this runway was pitched by her Karachi-born father, an idea she embraced as a way to connect with her roots.

“Just the opportunity to compete in Pakistan when you are from here is quite fascinating,” she said. But for Noreen, it was also an act of quiet diplomacy. “A lot of people in other countries don’t know a lot about Pakistan,” she explained.

Noreen, noted that though US is very culturally diverse country but when you tell someone that you’re from Pakistan they have some negative connotations connected to it.

“They have certain views… and I want to change those. I want to show how Pakistan is a great country with great people.”

Drawing inspiration from US star Katie Moon, her technique was a class apart — a glimpse of the standard she believes Pakistani athletes can achieve.

Noreen, though, mentioned that there is a level of difference when she competes in US but said that with more events the athletes posses the talent to improve.

“The talent here is undeniable,” she observed. “With more exposure and events, they will rise.”

Though the record eluded her this time, her purpose was firmly secured. She didn’t just win a medal; she planted a flag.

“I am looking to come again, to compete here more regularly,” she stated, her eyes already on the next challenge.

For Noreen, every sprint down the runway is a journey toward two bars: one of steel and one of perception. She cleared the first. The second, she is determined to lift for good.

Sport

Ahmed Ali is a Karachi-based sports reporter for Dawn with nearly four years of experience. He covers a diverse range of Olympic and non-Olympic sports. His work encompasses both live match reporting and in-depth features.

Ahmed Ali

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