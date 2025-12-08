E-Paper | December 08, 2025

Shangla residents demand uninterrupted internet service

Our Correspondent Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 06:37am
SHANGLA: The residents of Alpuri and Kana tehsils have raised serious concern over persistent disruptions in internet and cellular services, saying the outages are severely affecting businesses, jobs, entrepreneurship and the ability of students to attend online classes.

People from Bely Baba, the district’s second-busiest bazaar, said they had repeatedly submitted applications to the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and the local administration but received no response. Despite multiple complaints, they said, no steps have been taken to restore quality and uninterrupted connectivity.

Social activist Ateequr Rehman said the district’s internet situation had become intolerable, with residents unable to carry out essential daily tasks due to slow and unreliable services.

Ali Bash Khan said more than four lakh people across Shangla are currently struggling to get a stable internet, adding that both the government and service-providing companies have “failed completely” to address the crisis.

Businesses, jobs and online education affected

Another resident Ali Shaukat Khan said the problem is affecting every sector, from business to education, leaving people frustrated and helpless as online work and classes are repeatedly disrupted.

Fazal Hayat Khan said the situation is even worse in Bely Baba, where both the cellular network and internet services are “extremely poor and unbearably slow,” despite being one of the district’s busiest marketplaces.

The residents also stated lawyers in the district have submitted applications to consumer courts, but the issue remains unresolved.

Local sources said the district administration had summoned managers of the telecom and internet companies and directed them to improve service quality. However, the residents report that no meaningful improvement has been seen so far.

The community has urged the authorities to take immediate measures, warning that the continued deterioration of internet and cellular services is crippling education, commerce and daily life across Shangla.

BLIND MURDER CASE RESOLVED: Shangla police have resolved a blind murder case involving a man who was allegedly killed by his wife and her accomplices in the Kandaw Shahpur area on September 9.

According to police, a complaint was lodged by the slain man’s son, Muhammad Ismail Khan, after which an investigation was launched.

Police said that during the investigation, and on the orders of the local court, they recently exhumed the body in the presence of a medical team and court officials. The post-exhumation medical report confirmed that Khairul Afsar had been killed by administering toxic substances.

Police added that the initial investigation revealed the victim was killed by his wife with the help of accomplices and then secretly buried. His son’s suspicions prompted further inquiry, ultimately leading to the arrest of the accused.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025

