Opposition slams govt over worsening traffic conditions in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly session on Friday witnessed sharp opposition criticism over worsening traffic conditions in Karachi and Hyderabad, as the provincial government reiterated its commitment to expanding public transport services across major thoroughfares.

Lawmakers from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) highlighted persistent issues of inadequate transport, insufficient garbage disposal and chronic water shortages in their constituencies in both cities.

Responding to various points of order, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also heads the transport department, assured the opposition that the buses operated under the Sindh government were public assets meant for public benefit. He said the government planned to extend bus services to every major road in the province.

He added that the provincial government had introduced stricter traffic laws and increased fines to ensure compliance and improve road safety.

MQM-P’s Sabir Qaimkhani pointed to a shortage of buses in Hyderabad, while Ijazul Haq raised concerns over inadequate transport facilities in Orangi Town. Mr Memon responded that the government’s objective was to ensure equitable development across all constituencies regardless of political affiliation.

The minister also said it was unfair to automatically blame heavy vehicles in accidents involving motorcycles and he condemned the practice of torching vehicles after collisions. He stressed the need for a shift in public attitude in this regard.

He further announced that the government planned to launch a taxi service in the coming weeks.

Responding to another query, he said that the batteries installed in EV buses came with a seven-year warranty, and if any battery is damaged within this period, the relevant company will replace it.

On a point of order, MQM-P’s Jamal Ahmed voiced serious concerns over a worsening water shortage in North Nazimabad, while Shariq Jamal drew attention to the use of substandard materials in road construction in Malir Colony.

Rashid Khan of the MQM-P congratulated Field Marshal Asim Munir on becoming the country’s first Chief of Defence Forces. During his speech, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf–backed Sunni Ittehad Council members chanted “shame, shame” while Jamaat-i-Islami’s Muhammad Farooq said that some people appeared eager to “secure their jobs”, adding that he would not offer congratulations to anyone.

Call attention notices

MQM-P’s Amir Siddiqui, in his call attention notice, criticised the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board for what he described as an ineffective garbage collection system, claiming waste was not being removed from citizens’ homes. Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Qasim Siraj Soomro responded that 127 sanitary workers and 146 garbage bins had been deployed in the constituency.

MQM-P’s Qurat-ul-Ain, through another notice, sought details on security arrangements for tourists in Sindh, particularly along Karachi’s coastline. Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said coastal security was primarily handled by the Coast Guards, though police pickets had also been set up. He added that the provincial government was also considering establishing a Sindh Maritime Police force.

Later, Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah adjourned the session until Monday.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025