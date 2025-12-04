E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Mitchell Starc surpasses Wasim Akram as most prolific left-arm pacer in Test history

AFP Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 03:21pm
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc in action during the second Ashes Test against England at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 4, 2025.—Reuters
Australian veteran Mitchell Starc became the most prolific left-arm paceman in Test history on Thursday, surpassing Pakistan great Wasim Akram.

The 35-year-old bagged England’s Harry Brook at the Gabba in Brisbane on day one of the day-night second Ashes Test for his 415th wicket since his debut at the same ground 14 years ago.

It moved him past Wasim, widely recognised as the greatest left-arm bowler the sport has seen.

Wasim played 104 Tests for his 414 wickets with Starc reaching the milestone in his 102nd, helped by a career-best 7-58 in the first innings of the opening Ashes Test at Perth.

Starc is now 16th on the all-time wicket-taker list and could move above both India’s Harbhajan Singh (417) and South Africa’s Shaun Pollock (421) in the current pink-ball Test.

After that he will have New Zealand’s Richard Hadlee (431) in his sights.

