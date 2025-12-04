E-Paper | December 04, 2025

EU to launch anti-trust probe into Meta over use of AI in WhatsApp, FT reports

Reuters Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 12:07pm
This illustration photograph taken on April 11, 2023, shows the US instant messaging software Whatsapp’s logo on a smartphone screen in Moscow. — AFP
Brussels is planning a new antitrust investigation into Meta Platforms over its rollout of artificial intelligence features in WhatsApp, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, reflecting rising scrutiny of Big Tech’s use of generative AI on large platforms.

The commission was set to open the probe into how the California-based company integrated its Meta AI system into the messaging service earlier this year, the Financial Times (FT) said, citing two officials.

Meta AI, a chatbot and virtual assistant, has been built into WhatsApp’s interface since March 2025 across European markets.

The company told Reuters it has not received details of the probe and pointed to an earlier WhatsApp statement on the Italian inquiry, which it dismissed as unfounded.

Italy’s anti-trust watchdog opened an investigation in July into allegations that Meta leveraged its market power by integrating an AI tool into WhatsApp.

The probe was expanded in November to examine whether Meta further abused its dominance by blocking rival AI chatbots from the messaging platform.

The commission is expected to announce the investigation in the coming days, though the timing could change, the newspaper reported.

FT said the probe will be conducted under traditional anti-trust rules rather than the EU’s Digital Markets Act, the bloc’s landmark legislation currently used to scrutinise Amazon and Microsoft’s cloud services for potential curbs.

The European Commission did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment. It declined to comment to the FT.

