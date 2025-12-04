Lawmakers slam govt’s inaction on corruption

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary committees of both the National Assembly and Senate on Wednesday witnessed sharp criticism from lawmakers who accused the government of failing to act against corruption and termed the recent International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Technical Assistance Report, Gover­n­a­nce and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment, critical of parliament and the government.

However, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb disagreed with this interpretation, maintaining that the report does not target the current government or legislative institutions. Both the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and the Senate Standing Committee on Finance held separate meetings to review the IMF assessment report, along with other items on their respective agendas.

At the outset, Mr Aurangzeb briefed the committee on Pakistan’s commitment to the IMF to publish the corruption report,” its impact on the next tranche, and the action plan based on the weaknesses identified in the report.

Mr Aurangzeb informed the committee that the report contained 423 paragraphs, 92 recommendations, including 15 priority and 77 guiding recommendations across seven thematic areas.

Aurangzeb rejects claims IMF report targets parliament

MNA Naveed Qamar said that the IMF corruption report was against the parliament and the government. However, the finance minister rejected that interpretation, reiterating that Pakistan itself initiated the assessment.

The minister said that it should not be viewed as an indictment of any institution or the government. He noted that similar assessments have been conducted in many countries. Finance Secretary Imdadullah Bosal told the committee that an action plan based on the IMF report would be prepared by Dec 31.

He added that the assets of civil servants would be made public during the next fiscal year. Mr Bosal said no supplementary grants were issued last year, though technical supplementary grants were provided within the approved budget.

Mr Naveed said the committee had heard the government’s position and would now invite independent experts to present their views on the report.

The committee conducted a detailed review and highlighted gaps between recommended reforms and existing practices.

The committee strongly recommended that the government move from an ex-post-facto approach to prior parliamentary approval, or at a minimum, present such adjustments for approval on a quarterly basis, acknowledging that exceptional circumstances, such as wartime exigencies, may necessitate limited flexibility.

The committee advised the finance ministry to revisit and develop two to three viable options of the income tax ordinance (Third Amendment Bill 2025) that both strengthen impartiality and eliminate undue discretion. Ministry officials agreed to review the process and return with revised proposals.

Senate panel

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Finance further received a briefing on the IMF assessment. Members unanimously condemned corruption and recommended strict measures to eradicate this menace from the country.

The committee expressed displeasure over the absence of the finance minister, the secretary of finance, and the State Bank of Pakistan governor, and directed them to ensure their presence in the next meeting to continue deliberations on corruption and formulate a comprehensive strategy to address it.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025