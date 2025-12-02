E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Islamabad-Kabul impasse persists in Riyadh

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 07:55am
Undated image shows a Pakistani soldier in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands next to a border fence along Afghanistan’s Paktika province. — AFP/file
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan held a brief but high-stakes round of unannounced talks in Riyadh, but the engagement ended swiftly and without progress as both sides stuck rigidly to their positions, multiple diplomatic sources told Dawn.

The meeting, mediated by Saudi Arabia late on Sunday evening, was aimed at addressing tensions between the two countries following border clashes in October and Pakistan’s demand for action against terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil.

According to officials, the Afghan Taliban delegation was led by Anas Haqqani and Rahmatullah Najib. The Pakistani side included officials who had participated in earlier rounds in Istanbul under the Turkiye-Qatar track. A diplomat from the Foreign Office (FO) was added to the Pakistani delegation.

However, unlike the lengthier sessions held in Doha and Qatar, the Riyadh conversation wrapped up quickly, with one source describing it as “a short exchange rather than extended negotiations”.

Saudi authorities facilitate talks quietly; Pakistan rejects appeal for bilateral trade resumption; another round of negotiations likely

Sources said Islamabad reiterated the clear message that Kabul must take concrete action against the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and other terrorist groups based on Afghan soil.

The Taliban delegation, too, held firmly to its stance, resulting in no tangible movement.

Trade resumption

Saudi officials, who remain keen to play a sustained diplomatic role, urged both sides to keep channels open. They also encouraged Pakistan to consider allowing the resumption of bilateral trade while counterterrorism dis­c­­­u­­s­­sions continue. The proposal was, however, rejec­ted by Islamabad, the sources added.

The Riyadh initiative came as the separate Tur­kiye-Qatar-mediated track rema­ined stalled. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier signalled plans to send a delegation to Islamabad, but the visit has not materialised. The Turkiye-Qatar effort had produced a fragile ceasefire, though the FO spokesperson said the truce had faltered because it was “contingent on a halt in terrorist activities”.

Despite the lack of breakthrough, sources said, Saudi Arabia intends to stay engaged and may convene another round of talks in the near future.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

Baqir Sajjad Syed is the Foreign Affairs and National Security Correspondent for Dawn.

Baqir Sajjad Syed

kamal chowkidar
Dec 02, 2025 10:23am
Afghans create their own destiny now.
