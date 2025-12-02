Rickshaws banned along BRT route

PESHAWAR: The district administration has imposed a ban on rickshaws along the main corridor of the Bus Rapid Transit from Tuesday (today) to ease traffic congestion across the city.

BRT main corridor runs from Chamkani to Karkhano Market and passes through GT Road, Peshawar Cantonment and University Road.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Peshawar division commissioner Riaz Khan Meshud and attended by traffic police, excise and other officials.

The meeting also decided to impose ban on import of new rickshaws from Punjab.

Traffic police were directed to install banners about ban on these vehicles from main roads along BRT corridor.

A multi-department committee was also formed to conduct survey to ascertain the number of these vehicles plying across the city. The meeting was briefed about traffic issues in the provincial capital.

Commissioner Mehsud told Dawn that the enforcement of traffic laws was essential to improve the traffic situation of the provincial capital.

He said that all the relevant authorities had been directed to implement the decisions of the meeting in order to improve the city’s traffic situation.

Mr Mehsud said that in the past, the district administration removed the private buses using the roads along the BRT main corridor through fleet scrapping scheme.

Official figures show that there are 150,000 rickshaws operating in the provincial capital. However, only 30,000 of them have required permissions to operate in the city. The remaining 120,000 are operating illegally, according to officials.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025