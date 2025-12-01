Peace bodies to stop infiltration of terrorists in Bannu villages

LAKKI MARWAT: Elders and tribesmen of Kakki and Khujari areas of Bannu have formed peace committees to stop infiltration of terrorists into the region.

The peace bodies were formed at a meeting on Sunday with an elder, Malik Shahroz Khan, in the chair.

The participants discussed matters pertaining to law and order and movement of anti-state elements in the area.

An elder said the tribesmen should realise their responsibility with regard to maintenance of peace and harmony in the region. “We should stand by the law enforcement agencies for establishing the state’s writ in the area,” he said.

Elders also ban entry of armed men to region

Elders banned entry of armed men to their areas and made clear that the volunteers of peace bodies along with police, security forces and Counter-Terrorism Department personnel would take stern action against the violators of the restriction.

They said the presence of armed groups on their land was intolerable and they would go to every extent to flush them out. The armed groups involved in attacking police and security forces will be treated as enemies.

Meanwhile, police increased night patrolling in Bannu and Lakki Marwat on the instructions of regional police officer Sajjad Khan.

In Bannu, policemen conducted checking of individuals and suspected vehicles within the limits of city, cantonment and Saddar police stations.

District police officer Yasir Afridi, who led the night patrolling, said efforts were being made to bring anti-social elements and hardened criminals into clutches of law and provide the citizens with protection of life and property.

He said temporary check points had been established in both urban and rural areas to stop movements of suspects on busy roads.

He asked the citizens to cooperate with police during night patrolling so that lasting peace could be established in the district.

In Lakki Marwat, the Naurang circle sub-divisional police officer Saeed Khan along with a police party conducted night patrolling in the city bazaars and surrounding areas.

He went to various bazaars and markets where he assured the traders of providing them with foolproof security.

FUNDATION DAY: Leaders and workers of Pakistan Peoples Party celebrated the party’s 58th foundation day by arranging events in Lakki and Bannu on Sunday.

In Lakki, divisional president Nek Daraz Khan, district president Iqbal Hussain Advocate and general secretary Qismatullah Khan along with number of workers cut a cake amid sloganeering.

On the occasion, PPP leaders said former prime minister late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had founded the party for the betterment of the oppressed classes.

Whenever the party came into power, it focused on uplift of the country and public welfare, they said.

The Bannu chapter of the party organised a function at Kot Bailey House where a large number of party activists were in attendance.

Addressing the event, district president Shakeel Ahmad Advocate, general secretary Taj Mohammad Khan Advocate, Parvez Khan, Mohammad Aslam Khan, Younas Khan and others said PPP was the ‘symbol’ of democratic stability in the country.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025