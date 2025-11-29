E-Paper | December 03, 2025

Faf du Plessis to feature in PSL after bringing down curtain on IPL career

Dawn Sport Published November 29, 2025
Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will take part in next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) season after bringing the curtain down on his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, he announced on Saturday.

Confirming that he will not enter the upcoming IPL auction, du Plessis said he was ready for a new chapter.

“As one chapter closes, another one opens. I’m excited to share that I’ll be joining the PSL next season. I can’t wait to be part of the energy and talent of this league,” he wrote in a post on X.

Du Plessis, 40, ends a 14-season IPL stint during which he scored more than 4,700 runs, including a highest score of 96, and became one of the league’s most consistent top-order performers for Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Reflecting on his time in the tournament, he said the IPL had become “a place I’ve called home for 14 seasons,” adding that it had given him “friendships, lessons, memories and teammates I’ll cherish forever.”

He also thanked supporters across India, saying: “The fans in India… there’s nothing quite like you. You made each season unforgettable. I carry a piece of India with me always.”

Despite his departure, he noted, “This certainly isn’t goodbye — you’ll see me again.”

A highly accomplished international batter, du Plessis scored 4,163 Test runs, 1,507 ODI runs and 1,527 T20I runs for South Africa, while also captaining the national side across formats.

Since retiring from international cricket, he has remained a sought-after figure in global T20 leagues.

Du Plessis is no stranger to the PSL. He represented Peshawar Zalmi in 2020 during the knockout stage and played for Quetta Gladiators in 2021 before a concussion ended his season.

His return next year comes at a significant moment for the tournament, which will expand to two new teams, increasing competition and opening more opportunities for overseas signings.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 30, 2025 05:41am
Great move and excellent news sending shocking waves in the corridors of power at Old and New Delhi as well as I.C.C. (Indian Cricket Council, in Dubai, U.A.E.
Recommend 0
Usman Aslam
Nov 30, 2025 01:48pm
When IPL no9 longer wants him he is ready for a 'new chapter'
Recommend 0

