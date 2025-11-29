E-Paper | December 03, 2025

Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia in ‘very critical’ condition

AFP Published November 29, 2025
Activists in support of Bangladesh’s former prime minister Khaleda Zia, hold a banner with her portrait as they pray for her recovery in front of the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Nov 29. — AFP
Activists in support of Bangladesh’s former prime minister Khaleda Zia, hold a banner with her portrait as they pray for her recovery in front of the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Nov 29. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia’s health has deteriorated since being admitted to a hospital, prompting her family and party members to urge citizens to pray for her speedy recovery on Saturday.

Zia, 80, was admitted to a hospital on November 23 with symptoms of a lung infection and is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, members of her party said.

Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir, from Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), told reporters late on Friday that “doctors have told us that her condition is very critical”.

Several senior BNP leaders and anxious supporters visited the hospital on Saturday to receive updates on her condition.

English-language newspaper, The Daily Star, said Zia has “heart problems, liver and kidney issues, diabetes, lung problems, arthritis and eye-related illnesses”.

She has a permanent pacemaker and previously underwent stenting for her heart, the publication reported.

Zia’s eldest son, Tarique Rahman, who is based in London since 2008, requested the people of Bangladesh to pray for his mother’s recovery in a post to social media on Saturday.

“We express our heartfelt thanks and gratitude for all your prayers and love for the highly respected Begum Khaleda Zia,” Rahman, 60, said.

Rahman said he was unable to return to Bangladesh because of circumstances that were beyond his control.

“I share the same deep longing as any child to have my mother’s touch in moments of crisis. However, the decision to return home is neither straightforward nor mine alone to make,” he said.

Zia, who served three terms as prime minister, was jailed for corruption in 2018 under Sheikh Hasina’s government, which also barred her from travelling abroad for medical treatment.↵

She was released last year, shortly after Hasina’s ouster.

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus also issued a statement.

“During this transitional period to democracy, Khaleda Zia is a source of utmost inspiration for the nation. Her recovery is very important for the country,” he said on Friday night.

Despite her ill health, Zia has vowed to campaign in elections expected in February 2026, in which BNP is widely seen as a frontrunner.

World

Read more

Taj Ahmad
Nov 29, 2025 06:47pm
Get Well Soon, life is too short for all of us, just enjoy and keep praying for others.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Nov 29, 2025 09:13pm
Praying for her Speedy Recovery....
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
Second thoughts
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Second thoughts

THE Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza summit, held in October, was punctuated by rhetoric about how peace had been won in the...
Governor raj?
02 Dec, 2025

Governor raj?

IT would be most unfortunate if it were to happen. The imposition of governor’s rule in KP would be yet another...
Traffic rules
02 Dec, 2025

Traffic rules

THE recent measures taken by the Sindh and Punjab governments to curb rampant traffic violations to ease chaotic...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe