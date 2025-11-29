E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Opposition alliance warns of nationwide protests over denied meeting

Syed Irfan Raza Published November 29, 2025
KHYBER Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and other PTI workers huddled around a fire before ending an overnight sit-in outside Adiala jail against the repeated denial of meeting with Imran Khan.—X/PTIOfficial
ISLAMABAD: Dema­nd­ing that the government allow the jailed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) fou­n­der Imran Khan to meet his sisters and party leaders, the opposition alliance warned the authorities on Friday of countrywide protests if the government did not mend its ways.

“We have stopped Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns, and Punjabis from taking to the streets against the government and its policies; otherwise, they would come out and create problems for the rulers,” said Pakhtu­nkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) President Meh­mood Achakzai during a joint press conference with other opposition leaders outside Parliament House.

He said the government had turned parliament into a rubber stamp and that National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq was taking dictation from elsewhere. He said people were being killed in the tribal areas, yet the NA speaker did not allow the opposition to speak on this grave issue.

He questioned why Imran Khan was kept in jail and why he was not being allowed to meet his sisters and party leaders. “The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is sitting outside Adiala Jail, but no one is paying any heed to his request to meet the PTI founder,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said democracy had been buried in the recent by-elections.

He claimed that the results of a by-election in Haripur, where the wife of former opposition leader Omar Ayub was contesting, had been changed. “The result on Form 47 was different from the one altered on a computer,” he alleged.

Barrister Gohar said the opposition wanted to remain part of parliament and the democratic system, but the alleged rigging in the by-elections had made this difficult.

“As far as I know [Imran] Khan, he will not allow us to be part of parliament anymore,” he added.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

Nadeem Shah
Nov 29, 2025 07:27am
why do they hate their own country? why can't they actually blame terrorists and Taliban for all the killings? I don't get it
Nadeem Shah
Nov 29, 2025 07:30am
KPK is in shambles, why should we trust Pakistan to these people? All they do is act like a personality cult. PTI should actually try to govern KPK and help fight terrorism.
iftikhar
Nov 29, 2025 09:42am
Enjoying BON FIRE
Kumar (Varanasi)
Nov 29, 2025 12:46pm
It doesn't add up. After all, its doesn't take much to set the speculation to rest.
M. Saeed
Nov 29, 2025 01:33pm
Irrespective of taking any sides of the issue, it becomes the need of honesty for the Government to irrefutably disclose and bring the rumors to rest about the health of incarcerated Imran Khan.
