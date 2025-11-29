E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Punishing Afghans

Rafia Zakaria Published November 29, 2025
The writer is an attorney teaching constitutional law and political philosophy.
A MAN identified as Rahmanullah Laka­nwal may have doomed the fate of all Afghan refugees in the US. This week, just as Ame­ricans were rushing to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, a shooting took place at a metro station close to the White House.

It is alleged that Lakanwal, who had travelled thousands of kilometres from his home in Washington state, shot a female member of the National Guard, who died later, and a male guardsman. Other Natio­­nal Guard members shot and injured Lak­anwal, ending the attack. Nati­onal Guard members have been deployed in Wash­ing­ton, D.C. since the past several weeks on the orders of President Donald Trump to address what he has called a “crime emergency”.

Reports reveal that 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who entered the US in 2021 through the Operation Allies Welcome initiative, was granted asylum this year. He had worked with the CIA in Afghanistan before the Taliban returned to power. This fact is of no use to the Trump administration that has pounced on the attack as a means of questioning the entry of Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban rule into the US.

In the hours after the attack, officials of the Trump administration, such as FBI director Kash Patel, alleged that thousands of refugees had been admitted to the US under the Biden administration and questioned the vetting process. In fact, refugees and visa holders coming to the US undergo thorough vetting. Politically, this spin on the unfortunate and tragic attack has provided Trump an opportunity to reinforce his anti-immigrant rhetoric — a welcome break for a beleaguered administration under criticism for its poor economic numbers.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Trump stated: “We must now re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here, or add benefits to our country.” He said, “If they can’t love our country we don’t want them.”

Trump has been given an opportunity to reinforce his myopic stance.

The crackdown then proceeded swiftly. In a post on X, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service announced that “processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely… .”

Media reports say the pause is likely to affect all Afghan nationals trying to stay in the US by seeking asylum or even through a green card. It will even affect Afghans who helped the US in its 20-year war in Afghanistan. Many of them remain stuck in third countries waiting for their visas to be processed through the Special Immig­rant Visa programme, one of the few pathways left for Afghan refugees who were promised safety in the US for their role in the war.

On Thursday, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: “I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover.”

The crackdown on immigrants has been the centrepiece of this administration’s highly visible and intentionally horrific actions since day one. The attack — while tragic — was not unlike many other shootings that take place daily in the US. But it has given the administration another argument to stop all immigration to the US particularly where it involves black and brown immigrants.

Just a few days before this announcement, the USCIS ordered that Haitians in the US, who enjoyed TPS or temporary protected status owing to the upheavals in that country, would no longer be able to avail it after early next year. The crackdown on Afg­hans (and there are rumours that this will extend to Som­­­ali refugees) fits in­to the larger Trump­i­­an vision of the Uni­ted States as a white and Christian nation.

The losers, of cou­r­se, are the Afghans who chose to side with the Americans and believed that their safety would be assured. This one act committed by one man — who may well be mentally ill rather than radicalised — is enough to doom them all.

Just as the colonists once did so too are the neo-colonists doing — abandoning their promises and rendering the sacrifices made for them worthless as they move on to new missions and forget old wars. This is particularly true given that the ascendance of the Taliban in Afghanistan is a constant reminder to the US that a two-decade war and trillions of dollars were largely a waste of resources and yielded no victory at all.

Thousands of Afghans and others will likely now never get to the US. In a seeming instant, their presence has been tainted, they have been labelled unwanted and they will once again have to find some way to fend for themselves in a hostile and xenophobic world.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

Rafia Zakaria is an attorney and human rights activist. She is a columnist for DAWN Pakistan and a regular contributor for Al Jazeera America, Dissent, Guernica and many other publications.

She is the author of The Upstairs Wife: An Intimate History of Pakistan (Beacon Press 2015). She tweets @rafiazakaria

Rafia Zakaria

Junaid
Nov 29, 2025 07:58am
Its was very informtive
raksh
Nov 29, 2025 10:33am
you have Nothing much to say,I was hoping for some insight
S. Lone
Nov 29, 2025 11:06am
To say that one person may have doomed the fate of all Afghan refugees is an exaggeration. There are many cases in many countries where Afghans have taken law in their own hands and killed people. In most cases because of their political and religious beliefs. Even German government has offered money to people to remain back home who were promised immigration after Taliban won. The reason is the same. I agree blaming all for the crimes of few is not fair, but general public does not follow that
Syed Abid Salam
Nov 29, 2025 12:00pm
Telling times for immigrants and families to be prepared for the worst and work seriously for alternate plan.
Kumar (Varanasi)
Nov 29, 2025 01:18pm
White America trying to stay white .
Kumar (Varanasi)
Nov 29, 2025 01:18pm
Alien? Have they come from outer Galaxy?
El Cid
Nov 29, 2025 01:20pm
Astute insight, analysis and presentation.
El Cid
Nov 29, 2025 01:28pm
@S. Lone, You obviously have no clue. You did not understand the author's analysis. The Afghan, ex CIA agent, is just being used as an excuse to justify what is already in operation.
Kumar (Varanasi)
Nov 29, 2025 02:02pm
When two Thugs fight on the road then law abiding citizen should quickly cross the road and safely reach their home. When USA and Soviet Union were fighting it out in Afghanistan and USA came knocking on the door then Pakistan should have simply refused to open the door and sealed it's border.
S. Lone
Nov 29, 2025 02:13pm
@El Cid, I have no clue? How about other countries which have seen such killings? The only difference is that other leaders are not blunt to say what they think.I have seen he pictures of what this guy did. Not very good for peace of mind.
pre-Boomer Marine brat
Nov 29, 2025 06:02pm
The Donald couldn't care less. He's playing a card in a game designed for increasing his power. Look at the entire span of his actions over the years. He's this way one minute, and that way tomorrow.
Planettrekker
Nov 29, 2025 07:33pm
Their country, their laws. No foreigner has a "birthright" to live in America, or Japan or elsewhere. Or Pakistan - which deports Afghans in the tens of thousands, many of whom were born in the "land of the pure". Americans are a generous people but will not tolerate their hospitality being abused.
M.Saeed
Nov 29, 2025 07:34pm
@S. Lone, simple question! Can an underdog suddenly become Dracula?
Ishq♡
Nov 29, 2025 11:05pm
→ Taking a life is wrong. The alleged shooter may have lived through a series of difficult events in his life, and then his emotional processing abilities left him. → Should we deny others the right to immigration? No. The innocent are not responsible for the alleged actions of others.
