With an eye on T20 World Cup, Pakistan look to bag tri-series title

RAWALPINDI: A confident Pakistan side take on Sri Lanka in the final of the T20 tri-nation series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Salman Ali Agha-led hosts, who won three out of the four round robin matches of the event that also featured Zimbabwe, will be looking to continue with their good show which was soured by a six-run loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday night at the same venue.

Prior to the tri-series, Pakistan defeated South Africa 2-1 in a three-match home T20 series staged in Rawalpindi and Lahore. This series triumph showed some resurrection for the Green-shirts who lost the T20 Asia Cup decider to arch-rivals India in Dubai in September.

Chasing 185 on Thursday under lights, Pakistan ended at 178-7 with number four batter Salman remaining unbeaten on 63 off 44 balls. Salman had useful partnerships with Usman Khan (33 off 23) and then Mohammad Nawaz (27 off 16) but their efforts proved insufficient in the end.

With just over two months left in the 2026 T20 World Cup, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be trying their best to leave the Rawalpindi ground with the tri-series trophy.

Speaking after Thursday’s match, Salman lamented poor start to the chase that he reckoned caused the narrow loss.

“From 40 odd for four you do not win [T20] games many times chasing 180-plus,” Salman said during the post-match talk.

“We had the game [in our hands] but we could not finish it.”

Answering a question, the Pakistan skipper said that the target was achievable.

“It was a gettable target, it was a good pitch and particularly with dew coming, it was always gettable. But we didn’t start well with the bat, losing too many wickets in the powerplay,” he said.

“Same was with [our start in] the bowling, we conceded 50-60 odd runs in powerplay.

He continued, “In T20s, if you don’t start well, in batting or bowling, you will always be chasing the game.”

Replying to a question regarding his own show with the bat in Thursday’s match, Salman said, “I would have been happier, had I finished the game.”

Meanwhile, opener Saim Ayub sounded upbeat about Pakistan’s victory in the all-important final.

“While looking at the morale of our team, we will win the final,” the Saim told reporters after the last league stage match.

Responding to a query, the young player, who could not score big in the four league matches of the tri-series, said that he wanted to play a big role in the decider.

“I would like to play a big innings to make my team win the final,” the left-handed batter, kno­wn for his uniquely belligerent strokes in white-ball cricket, said without saying anything more.

Replying to a query regarding Pakistan’s preparations ahead of the World Cup, Saim said that they were improving

“Looking at the three areas [bowling, batting, fielding] of the team, our graph is showing improvement during the past two, three months, which we along with the coaches discuss after every outing. The execution in all areas is getting better.

“[Therefore] we, the players of the team, are very hopeful to perform very well in the World Cup.”

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said that he liked the way his team – who qualified for the tri-series final with back-to-back wins against Zimbabwe and Pakistan – played.

“Really happy [with this victory]. I mentioned the other day [before the last two tri-series matches] that we should not perform like that,” the Sri Lankan skipper said in his post-match comments.

“So, I feel absolutely proud and happy the way bounced back [in the tri-series], the energy, the attitude they showed in the field, particularly today. Everybody contributed [towards the victory].”

Answering a question, Shanaka said that opener Kamil Mishara had shown his ability with the bat. The southpaw cracked a 48-ball 76 on Thursday to make sure Sri Lanka get a total beyond the hosts’ reach.

“Mishara showed his capabilities today. After starting from the ODIs he threw away his wicket, he had a couple of discussions with senior players and coaches to make sure he gets a big score today,” the skipper said.

“[Moreover] Janith Liyanage (24 not out] and Kusal Mendis (40) also chipped in.”

He went on, “When it comes to bowling [pacer] Dushmantha Chameera has always been world-class plus there is [leg-spinner] Wanindu Hasaranga. So, it was an all-round performance by the team.

“And now looking forward to the final.”

Chameera picked up 4-20 to earn the player-of-the-match honours on Thursday.

