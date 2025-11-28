Feasibility study to be conducted for diversion of Kurram River

LAKKI MARWAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a project to conduct feasibility study for diverting water from Kurram River to the Baran Dam to meet agricultural needs in Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts, including the Wazir and Bittani subdivisions.

“To ensure availability of water in the Marwat canal fed from the Baran dam was the longstanding demand of area people, especially growers,” an official of the district administration said on Thursday.

He said that with the approval of the project, the provincial government had fulfilled the longstanding demand of local residents due to the efforts of Bannu commissioner Khalid Mehmood and Lakki Marwat deputy commissioner Hameedullah Khan.

He said that the scheme had been included in the annual developmental programme (ADP) with a total cost of Rs1.44 billion.

“The scheme is reflected in the current ADP (2025-26) under multi-sectoral development (MSD) to carry out research, design and feasibility study on a need basis,” he said.

The official said key points in the feasibility study included hydrological survey of Kurram River and other potential sources and scientific analysis of river flow, flood situation and water availability.

He said that a search for alternative sources of sustainable water supply for the Baran dam and Marwat canal system and identification of effective, low-cost and most sustainable options by experts were also among the key points to be taken up during the feasibility study.

The official said that deputy commissioner Hameedullah Khan held special meetings with the provincial secretary of the irrigation department and other relevant stakeholders and technical experts to take stock of the progress on the project.

According to an official document, the need for the project arose after a shortage of water in the Marwat canal due to fluctuating discharge of the Tochi River.

The raising of Baran dam was executed to increase the storage capacity of the dam for continuous feeding of Marwat canal system having a discharge of 850 cusecs. The project was recently completed under public sector development programme (PSDP) and ADP on a shared basis.

The document reveals that after completion of the raising of Baran dam, the original feeder channel from Kurram River was abandoned and a new feeder channel having a discharge of 1000 cusec was constructed from Tochi River.

It says that the water reservoir project has faced the brunt of climate change, which has caused fluctuations in discharge of Tochi River and created a shortage of water for storage and feeding of Marwat canal system at the moment.

According to the document, this situation forced the irrigation department to propose a feasibility study for hiring consultant to identify all rivers and nullahs in the vicinity and carry out a hydrological study, identify perennial flows, peak floods and flood history of all rivers and nullahs, provide viable options for feeding of the Baran dam and Marwat canal system from any alternate source to address the water rights issue of upstream and downstream riparian of Baran dam. If the study declares the scheme unfeasible, no expenditure shall be incurred on detailed design.

