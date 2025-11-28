E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Airblue launches Islamabad-Dammam direct flight

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 28, 2025
RAWALPINDI: Airblue has officially launched a new international route connecting Islamabad to Dammam, strengthening air travel links between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A press release issued by Airblue on Thursday said that the bi-weekly flight operation will run every Thursday and Saturday, offering passengers greater convenience and expanded travel options.

The inaugural ceremony took place at Islamabad International Airport and was attended by senior Airblue officials, airport representatives and distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Shafique, Director Commercial at Airblue, said, “The launch of the Islamabad–Dammam route reflects our dedication to meeting the growing travel demand between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“Dammam is an important destination for both business and expatriate communities, and we are proud to provide a reliable connection that supports our passengers’ needs.

“Airblue remains committed to expanding our network and delivering exceptional service across all our routes.”

With the new addition, the private airline has expanded its international footprint.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

Zarmeena
Nov 28, 2025 06:44pm
No information on aircraft, flight schedule and service offered. It's a pity that only LC carriers and middle-eastern airlines come to Pakistan. The country has not been able to convince UK, European, US, or even Australian carriers to make Pakistan a destination. The obvious security situation, and high taxes are major deterrents.
