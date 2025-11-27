AJK minister vows strict action against illegal logging, calls forests ‘national asset’

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Sardar Javed Ayoub on Wednesday reaffirmed that the government would maintain a zero-tolerance policy against illegal logging, vowing to deploy modern technology, strengthen monitoring and enhance staff capacity to curb the practice.

He issued the statement during a visit to the Forest Department’s central office on Bank Road, where he received detailed briefings from Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Dr Sardar Iftikhar Ahmed; CCF Territorial Malik Asad Mahmood, who also holds the additional charge of CCF Development; and Upscaling Green Pakistan Programme (UGPP) Project Director Dr Zakir Hussain.

Secretary Forests Ansar Yaqoob was also present on the occasion.

The officials briefed the minister on departmental affairs, ongoing development schemes, conservation and reforestation efforts, achievements, targets and emerging challenges.

They also apprised him of the success rate of plantation drives undertaken this year and the number of saplings planted.

Calling forests a major national asset, Mr Ayoub — who previously held the same portfolio in the PPP government from 2011 to 2016 — noted that experts worldwide viewed expanded forest cover as essential to countering climate change.

“As a nation, we must play our part in protecting and expanding this wealth. Our land is tree-friendly, and forests are the backbone of our state. To safeguard them, the government and the Forest Department must utilise all available resources,” he said.

He asserted that the present government was taking concrete measures to prevent deforestation and forest fires and improve environmental governance.

“We will strengthen the Forest Department as part of our broader policy to enhance institutional capacity and eradicate corruption,” he added.

Describing the Forest Department as the custodian of AJK’s natural resources, Mr Ayoub reminded officials that protecting this heritage for future generations was not only their administrative duty but also a religious obligation.

He said modern technology must be used to detect and prevent illegal logging, supported by capacity-building of staff and strict monitoring at check posts. “No one, regardless of their influence, will be spared if found involved in this crime,” he warned.

The minister also stressed involving local communities, students and civil society in forest protection and promoting eco-tourism alongside conservation efforts.

“Our lush green forests are not merely a source of timber; they ensure environmental protection, mitigate climate impacts and underpin our economic survival,” he said, adding that the region was already experiencing the adverse effects of climate change.

He also stressed that fruit-bearing and climate-compatible species should be prioritised in plantation drives to support both environmental and local economic needs.

Mr Ayoub added that forest protection could not rest solely on government departments. Local forest protection committees should be strengthened, he said, and alternative livelihood opportunities provided to communities supporting conservation.

Calling for transparency and accountability in departmental work, he directed that project targets be met on time and resources used honestly. He also ordered officials to vigorously pursue land-encroachment cases, warning that strict, indiscriminate legal action would be taken against those occupying forest land illegally.

The minister also directed to fully activate the Forestry Foundation — a body established for the welfare of the employees of the Forest Department.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025