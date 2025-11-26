E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Retired judge Yar Muhammad sworn in as GB caretaker chief minister

Imtiaz Ali Taj Published November 26, 2025
Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah administers the oath of office to the new caretaker chief minister, retd. Justice Yar Muhammad, at the Governor House on November 26. — via Imtiaz Ali
Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah administers the oath of office to the new caretaker chief minister, retd. Justice Yar Muhammad, at the Governor House on November 26. — via Imtiaz Ali
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Retired judge Yar Muhammad was sworn in on Wednesday as the caretaker chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan in a ceremony held at the Governor House.

He was appointed for the role by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the GB Assembly completed its five-year tenure on Monday. According to the GB Order 2018, elections must be held within 60 days following the completion of the assembly’s tenure.

GB Governor Syed Mehdi Shah administered the oath to Muhammad in a ceremony attended by federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Safron Engineer Amir Muqam, other political figures, judges and local administration officials.

During the ceremony, GB Services Department Secretary Usman Ahmed read out the notification for the appointment of the caretaker chief minister.

Assembly’s tenure

After the GB Assembly elections on Nov 15, 2020 across 24 constituencies, the PTI had formed the government in the region with Khalid Khurshid elected as the chief minister.

However, following Khurshid’s disqualification in July 2023, a coalition government was formed by members of the PTI, PPP and PML-N parties with Haji Gulbar Khan — an estranged PTI member — as the new chief minister of the region.

Khurshid was disqualified by the GB Chief Court for allegedly obtaining a license from the GB Bar Council on the basis of a fake degree.

During its five-year tenure, the GB Assembly adopted 63 bills. The assembly also passed 114 resolutions on various issues, including a demand that the federal government declare GB a provisional province of Pakistan.

A dozen bills were passed in the final session of the assembly on Monday before the completion of its tenure at midnight.

Pakistan

Read more

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 26, 2025 01:00pm
Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe