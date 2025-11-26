Mine dispute claims life in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Firing between rival groups over phosphate mines in the Mangal area here on Tuesday resulted in one death and three injuries.

A fierce exchange of fire took place between two groups over a phosphate block in Tarnawai Mandrahian area. The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Jahangir, officials at the Mangal police station said.

The injured were Mohammad Amin, Shah Zaman, and Sabz Ali. They have been shifted to the Ayub Teaching Hospital.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, SHO Mangal police station Ahsan Shakoor immediately reached the spot along with a team and inspected the scene and collected evidence.

The police have registered a case and started further investigation.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025