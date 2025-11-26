Navy tests home-grown anti-ship missile

KARACHI: The Pakist­­an Navy on Tuesday conducted a successful test of an indigenously develop­ed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile, according to the military’s media affairs wing.

According to the ISPR, the weapon system is capable of engaging targets both at sea and on land ‘with high precision’. “The system is equip­ped with state-of-the-art guidance and advanced mano­euvrability features,” the ISPR said.

“The flight test was witnessed by Admiral Nave­­ed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, senior scientists and engineers.”

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025