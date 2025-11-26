Navy tests home-grown anti-ship missile

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy on Tuesday conducted a successful test of an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile, according to the military’s media affairs wing.
According to the ISPR, the weapon system is capable of engaging targets both at sea and on land ‘with high precision’. “The system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and advanced manoeuvrability features,” the ISPR said.
“The flight test was witnessed by Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, senior scientists and engineers.”
