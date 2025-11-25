E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Two terror suspects gunned down in Topi

Muqaddam Khan Published November 25, 2025
Image shows policemen carrying guns. — File photo
SWABI: Two terrorists were killed when a district police party clashed with them within the limits of Topi City Police Station in Tehsil Topi, district police officer (DPO) said.

Police had received information about the presence of the men in the Kotha village area, where they intended to carry out sabotage and create chaos, DPO Ziauddin said.

To avoid any loss of life, the police party immediately assembled and reached the spot, and the suspects opened fire when they saw the officers, he said. Police recovered one hand grenade, two pistols and a 125cc motorcycle from their possession.

The slain men were identified as Yasir, son of Sher Aman, and Saud ur Rehman, son of Bakht Sultan, residents of Pabini. They were active members of Fitna al-Khawarij, authorities said.

District police spokesman, Liaqat Khan said the men were involved in a hand grenade attack on the Kalabat police post that left Constable Noor Kamal Shah seriously injured.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

