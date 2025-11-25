E-Paper | March 02, 2026

RDA launches major anti-encroachment operations on Tipu Road

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 25, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday conducted major anti-encroachment operations on Tipu Road from Moti Mehal to Sir Syed Chowk, with the support of PERA Force, City Traffic Police and Waris Khan Police Station.

During the operation, illegal and unauthorised structures, including tandoors, sheds, and platforms, erected on both sides of Tipu Road in front of hotels, shops, and schools were demolished.

In another operation, the RDA Enforcement Squad sealed an illegally constructed market in Mohanpura, Dar-i-Arqam School and Step College in Asghar Mall Scheme, Fatima Distributor Medicine and a Warehouse in Saidpur Housing Scheme. The action was taken under the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021. The property owner had violated the law by constructing buildings without obtaining the required approvals and No Objection Certificates (NOCs). Heavy machinery was deployed to facilitate the removal of the illegal structures.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza has directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against all encroachments and illegal residential-cum-commercial activities without any fear or favour.

She also instructed the Building Control Wing to conduct a comprehensive survey regarding fees and charges for approval of illegal buildings, commercialization, complementary maps, and plans of structures, and to regularize all illegal residential-cum-commercial buildings within RDA’s controlled areas.

RDA Director General emphasised that RDA is fully committed to ensuring proper urban development and effective regulation of the city. She urged the public to take moral responsibility, cooperate with the authority, and voluntarily remove encroachments to avoid future losses.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe