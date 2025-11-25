RDA launches major anti-encroachment operations on Tipu Road

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday conducted major anti-encroachment operations on Tipu Road from Moti Mehal to Sir Syed Chowk, with the support of PERA Force, City Traffic Police and Waris Khan Police Station.

During the operation, illegal and unauthorised structures, including tandoors, sheds, and platforms, erected on both sides of Tipu Road in front of hotels, shops, and schools were demolished.

In another operation, the RDA Enforcement Squad sealed an illegally constructed market in Mohanpura, Dar-i-Arqam School and Step College in Asghar Mall Scheme, Fatima Distributor Medicine and a Warehouse in Saidpur Housing Scheme. The action was taken under the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021. The property owner had violated the law by constructing buildings without obtaining the required approvals and No Objection Certificates (NOCs). Heavy machinery was deployed to facilitate the removal of the illegal structures.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza has directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against all encroachments and illegal residential-cum-commercial activities without any fear or favour.

She also instructed the Building Control Wing to conduct a comprehensive survey regarding fees and charges for approval of illegal buildings, commercialization, complementary maps, and plans of structures, and to regularize all illegal residential-cum-commercial buildings within RDA’s controlled areas.

RDA Director General emphasised that RDA is fully committed to ensuring proper urban development and effective regulation of the city. She urged the public to take moral responsibility, cooperate with the authority, and voluntarily remove encroachments to avoid future losses.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025