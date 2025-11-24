E-Paper | February 28, 2026

South Asian states weigh prospects as US, India mull trade deal

Anwar Iqbal Published November 24, 2025
Image shows a person holding the Indian and the American flag. — File
Image shows a person holding the Indian and the American flag. — File
WASHINGTON: Pakistan and other South Asian nations are closely watching the impending US-India trade deal, now in its final stages, to assess how it may shape Washington’s broader trade engagement with the region, diplomatic sources told Dawn.

US and Indian officials have signalled that the agreement is expected to be concluded by the end of November, clearing the way for their bilateral trade to reach an intended $500 billion by 2030.

“Pakistan and other South Asian nations are hoping the agreement will also encourage the United States to expand trade with the rest of the region,” one diplomatic source said. “They are looking for even-handed treatment for all.”

According to sources, these regional considerations are among the factors delaying the announcement of a joint US-Pakistan statement on bilateral trade. Diplomatic sources said Pakistan’s talks with the office of the US Trade Representative are ongoing, as both sides work to finalise various points.

Pakistani officials are keen to understand how they could benefit from provisions like reduce tariffs on goods produced with raw materials sourced from the United States, such as fabrics made from US cotton.

Pakistan closely watching implications of the impending agreement

“But now, Pakistanis are no longer pushing for an immediate announcement. Instead, they are waiting for the US-India deal to be finalised,” one source said.

When Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb last visited Washington in October to attend the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, Pakistani officials told reporters that the statement would be announced “in weeks, if not days”.

The US-Pakistan trade deal, agreed in principle in July 2025, came into effect on Aug 7. It features reciprocal tariff reductions, particularly benefiting Pakistani exports such as textiles, leather goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products, while Pakistan rolled back its digital services tax.

Earlier, on Aug 1, Pakistan announced that the US had imposed a 19 per cent tariff on its exports — a reduction from the 29pc rate announced by President Donald Trump in April.

The revised rate was described by Islamabad as a “balanced and forward-looking step” aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s competitiveness in the American market.

In contrast, India initially faced a 26pc “reciprocal” tariff on April 9, which was later raised to 50pc by an executive order on Aug 6, effective since Aug 27, citing India’s purchases of Russian oil.

The Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) in Washington cautions that the 2025 reciprocal tariffs may reduce both US and global economic growth while boosting inflation in affected economies. The tariffs disproportionately penalise countries relying on global value chains, as duties are applied to gross export value, including imported inputs.

Another Washington think-tank, CSIS, notes that the “reciprocal” label is misleading: the rates are calculated via a formula based on the US trade deficit with each country, resulting in rates as high as 50pc, far exceeding simple tit-for-tat adjustments.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

World

Anwar Iqbal is a correspondent for Dawn, based in Washington, DC.

Anwar Iqbal

Raaz
Nov 24, 2025 10:54am
USA will allow Zero Tariffs for Pakistan
Recommend 0
A shah
Nov 24, 2025 11:31am
India seems to be holding all the cards and US begging
Recommend 0
Pranav Kumar
Nov 24, 2025 11:50am
Pakistan will ask for same concessions as made for India. India did the hard work and suffered higher tariffs in the interim though
Recommend 0
Charles Dhanaraj
Nov 24, 2025 12:33pm
Hello DAWN, are you biased? You publish only Pakistanis comments which are INDIA against?. If are a media giant try to be neutral and consume the critics too.....
Recommend 0
Kumar (Varanasi)
Nov 24, 2025 01:25pm
And Pakistan had high expectations!
Recommend 0
Hasif
Nov 24, 2025 01:48pm
Superpower Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation,and will take decisive steps to protect its interest,????
Recommend 0
J
Nov 24, 2025 10:07pm
India and the US are about to sign a 15% tariff trade deal.
Recommend 0

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
