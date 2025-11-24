E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Two ‘human traffickers’ arrested

Our Correspondent Published November 24, 2025
TOBA TEK SINGH: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad composite circle on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspects, one of them allegedly linked to a human trafficking and forced beggary network.

As per an FIA official, the suspects, identified as Ismail and Salman Munawar, were arrested from different areas of Faisalabad. He says Ismail, along with his accomplices, is allegedly involved in sending people to Malaysia, where they are forced to beg.

The official said the suspect had sent one Khalid Mehmood to Malaysia, who was forced to beg by a network there. The victim’s return ticket was cancelled and he wasfound unconscious in hotel room, from where he was shifted to the hospital, but he died.

A case was registered against Ismail on the report of the Pakistani High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, the official adds.

He says raids are underway to arrest the agents and suspect’s facilitators involved in the racket, who will also placed on no-fly list.

He says that the other suspect, Munawar, was running an illegal travel agency. During a raid, the officials recovered a mobile phone and fake stamp papers from his possession. He says the suspect was receiving millions of rupees from people on the pretext of sending them abroad, without having a licence.

MAN DIES: A man allegedly died after being run over by a speeding tractor-trolley near Maluwana Mor on Bhakkar Road, Jhang, on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 said the deceased,identified as Sikandar Hayat (70), was crossing the road when hit by the vehicle.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

