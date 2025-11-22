E-Paper | March 01, 2026

New internet cable lands in Pakistan, to boost connectivity

Umaid Ali Published November 22, 2025
The launch of the SEA-ME-WE 6 submarine cable. — Photo courtesy information technology ministry
Internet connectivity is set to get a boost after the launch of the South-East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe (SEA-ME-WE) 6 cable, the information technology ministry said on Saturday.

“Pakistan has strengthened its global digital connectivity with the deployment of the SEA-ME-WE 6 submarine cable system, a 19,200-km high-capacity fibre network linking Pakistan to countries between Singapore and France,” said the statement from the ministry.

The cable has a total capacity of over 100 terabit per second and it will provide “one of the lowest-latency routes between Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Western Europe”.

It added that Pakistan has been allocated a total of 13.2tbps, with 4tbps being activated immediately — expanding the country’s international bandwidth capacity and enhancing support for cloud services, data centres, fintech, e-commerce, streaming, and the broader digital economy.

The press release added that SEA-ME-WE 6 features “more fibre pairs and more than double the capacity” of previous SEA-ME-WE systems, enhancing resilience and diversification across high-traffic Asia-Europe routes through trans-Egypt geo-diversified crossings and landing points.

“The system enables rapid scalability, improved fault protection and lower total network ownership costs for participating service providers, while adding an essential new redundancy layer to the global internet backbone.”

It added that the consortium involved in the project included Pakistan’s Transworld Associates, Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company, Bharti Airtel, Dhiraagu, Djibouti Telecom, Mobily, Orange, Singtel, Sri Lanka Telecom, Telecom Egypt, Telekom Malaysia and Telin.

In February, Pakistan Tele­communication Com­pany Ltd successfully landed the Africa-1 submarine internet cable at Karachi.

In December, Trans­world Associates linked the Africa-2 cable to its landing station in Karachi.

Currently, six cables, with a capacity of 13tpbs, bring internet to Pakistan: Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1), South East Asia-Middle East-West Europe 4 (SMW4) and India-Middle East-Western Europe (IMEWE), managed by PTCL; and South East Asia-Middle East-West Europe 5 (SMW-5) and Transworld Associates 1 (TWA-1), operated by Transworld Associates.

Cyber Internet Services operates the sixth cable named Pak­istan and East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE).

Umaid Ali is a reporter for Dawn News (TV) with over two years of experience. He covers the IT and telecom sectors, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Senate, as well as climate change and sports. He can be found on X at @UmaidAliHajana.

Dr Dummy
Nov 23, 2025 04:00am
Wow! Wow! Great achievement!
Recommend 0
Haad Javed Bajwa
Nov 23, 2025 04:04pm
Excellent, please keep it up ✔️????????♥️????????
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 23, 2025 05:53pm
Kindly make sure that this time, it's not eaten up by the hungry fish and marine animals of the Arabian Sea.
Recommend 0
Sharjeel
Nov 23, 2025 11:54pm
Great news. Hope the sharks don't learn about it????
Recommend 0
naeem
Nov 24, 2025 07:38am
When will it be operational or it already is?
Recommend 0
Nasir Askar
Nov 24, 2025 09:48am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Don't forget to feed the Fish on time.
Recommend 0
Anonymous
Nov 24, 2025 10:54am
now please police the whales too
Recommend 0

