Lahore-Sialkot section PR launches operation of upgraded Lasani Express

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) on Friday launched operation of upgraded Lasani Express on Lahore-Sialkot section following the public demand to modernise and increase passenger coaches.

The entire four rakes, two each of the Lasani Express and the Narowal Passenger train, are expected to be upgraded till January as the work in this regard is underway, said Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi while talking to Dawn on Friday.

“We have made the upgraded Lasani Express operational with 10 economy class passenger coaches.

This is the first rake of this train and soon the second one will be made operational,” he said.

“The two upgraded rakes of the Narowal passenger train will also be upgraded, as preparations are underway at the moment,” he added.

The Lasani Express runs on the Lahore-Narowal route and makes stops at the Shahdra, Kala Khatai, Narang, Mehta Suja, Baddomalhi, Raya Khas, Pejowali, Narowal, Domala, Qila Sobha Singh, Pasrur, Chanwinda, Gunna Kalan and Sialkot stations.

As a huge number of passengers travel on this route, some of them used to travel on the roofs of the both the Lasani and Narowal passenger trains due to the shortage of coaches and other issues. However, keeping in view the increasing demands of the passengers at large, PR decided to upgrade the trains’ rakes.

Meanwhile, the upgraded Lasani Express was inaugurated at the Lahore Railway Station by PR Additional General Manager Muhammad Yousaf and Chief Commercial Manager Tariq Sipra.

According to a spokesperson, the Lasani Express had been completely refurbished and restored to a near-new condition to provide passengers with a more comfortable, safe and high-quality travel experience.

The upgraded Lasani Express consists of 10 coaches, and the travel time between Lahore and Sialkot is approximately four hours and fifteen minutes.

The coaches have been redesigned with new flooring, and charging ports have been installed to meet modern day needs.

The spokesperson said, “Further enhancements are also being planned, including integrating the train with the RABTA application in the coming days, enabling passengers to access realtime information, schedules and other services with greater convenience.”

DISMANTLED: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams on Friday dismatled infrsatructure of 14 illegal housing schemes on Bedian Road and adjacent áreas, according to a spokesperson.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025