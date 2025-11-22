Proclaimed offender wanted in Lodhran murder case extradited from Dubai

BAHAWALPUR: Lodhran district police have extradited a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case, back from Dubai.

According to a police spokesman, one Altaf was shot dead by unidentified persons at 344/ WB village, on June 7, 2013, in the limits of Dunyapur city police station, Lodhran district.

On the complaint of the victim’s brother, the police registered an FIR under section 302/34 of the PPC against unidentified killer(s). He says that after investigating for months, the police claimed to have solved the blind murder case, tracing a suspect, Zulfiqar, who had allegedly shot Altaf dead over enmity.

However, before he could be arrested, Zulfiqar managed to flee to Dubai and was declared a proclaimed offender (PO).

Lodhran DPO Ali Bin Tariq passed on the information to the department’s high-ups, who contacted Interpol for the suspects extradition and got issued a Red Notice for him.

Finally, a team of Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Dubai police, arrested Zulfiqar and got him extradited back to Pakistan, the spokesperson says.

A special police team arriving from Dubai handed over the suspect to Dunyapur police SHO Imran Umer at the Lahore airport on Thursday night and he was brought to Lodhran on Friday.

TWO KILLED: Two motorcyclists were killed, while three others suffered serious injuries in a collision between two bikes at Tallar Adda near Hasilpur, about 90km from here.

According to Hasilpur Rescue 1122 officials, the collision took place when one of the motorcyclists violated of one-way traffic rule.

The deceased persons were identified as Abid Hussain (35), Ishaque (65), while the injured included Mahboob, Majid and Sakhawat. The bodies and the injured persons were shifted to Hasilpur THQ Hospital.

MOOT ENDS: The first multi-disciplinary conference on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Research, Policy and Action 2025, concluded here on Friday.

According to a press release, the conference was jointly organised by three local universities — Islamia University (IUB), Government Sadiq College Women’s University (GSCWU) and Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS), Bahawalpur.

The closing session held at the CUVAS, Bahawalpur, was addressed by GSCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shazia Anjum and CUVAS VC Prof Dr Mazhar Ayaz, besides delegates from various other universities, including those from Turkey, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The main topics of the conference included social development and justice, poverty and inequality eradication, sustainable development of agriculture and livestock, health, education, gender equality and women’s well-being, besides basic human needs such as clean water, green energy and climate change.

Suggestions related to youth development, governance and leadership, technology and institutional stability were also given by delegates.

In his message, Chief Patron IUB VC Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran emphasised the active role of universities in the implementation and execution of SDGs.

