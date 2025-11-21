E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Hundreds flee after volcano erupts in Java

AFP Published November 21, 2025
JAKARTA: Hundreds of Indonesians stayed in temporary shelters on Thursday after a volcano on the main island of Java erupted, damaging houses and a school, with around 190 people evacuated from its slopes, authorities said.

Mount Semeru in eastern Java erupted on Wednesday afternoon, throwing ash and gas more than 13 kilometres (eight miles) away and forcing officials to raise the alert status to its highest level.

Volcanic activity had largely calmed down but was still fluctuating on Thursday, according to the Indonesian geological agency.

Nearly 900 people stayed in shelters set up in schools, mosques, and village halls after the eruption, disaster agency official Sultan Syafaat said.

“During the night, they stay (in shelters) probably because they are still traumatised,” he said.

Resident Faiz Ramadhani said the eruption had been “very horrible.”

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

