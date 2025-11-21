Five terrorists gunned down in Mohmand, Tank

MOHMAND/DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The security forces have killed five terrorists in the Mohmand and Tank districts in two separate operations, according to Inter-Services Public Relations. The statement released on Thursday also confirmed the killing of two militants during an operation in Lakki Marwat, which was reported by the police on Wednesday night.

The ISPR on Thursday said an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Mohmand, where troops engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed. In the Tank district, one terrorist was also killed, ISPR said.

“Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat District. In ensuing fire exchange, two Khwarij (TTP members) were effectively neutralised by the security forces,” the ISPR statement added. Police officials had confirmed the killing of these militants in the Sraye Norang area of the district on Wednesday night, according to a statement by the Counter-Terrorism Department published in this paper.

The ISPR statement said sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as a relentless counter-terrorism campaign under vision ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ as approved by the federal apex committee on the National Action Plan, by security forces and the law enforcement agencies will continue at full pace.

Two police officials martyred as IED targets armoured personnel carrier in Dera Ismail Khan

Two policemen martyred

Meanwhile, two police officials were killed and four sustained injuries after an improvised explosive device struck a police armoured personnel carrier in Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi tehsil on Thursday.

The IED blast occurred in the Hathala area, about 10 kilometres from Kulachi, on the route leading to South Waziristan. District DPO Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada confirmed the incident. He said Constable Saifur Rehman and APC driver Ramzan embraced martyrdom, while four officials, including a Frontier Corps havildar, sustained injuries.

Security forces later cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the IED blast and sought an immediate report from the IGP, said a statement by his office.

