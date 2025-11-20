E-Paper | March 01, 2026

US Muslim group CAIR says Texas governor ‘stoking anti-Muslim hysteria’, vows legal action against terrorist designation

Anadolu Agency Published November 20, 2025
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of promoting “anti-Muslim hysteria” and advancing policies that serve the interests of Israel rather than Texans after the group was designated as a terrorist organisation in the American state.

“Greg Abbott is an Israel First politician who has spent months stoking anti-Muslim hysteria to smear American Muslims critical of the Israeli government. Although we are flattered by his obsession with our civil rights group, his defamatory proclamation has no basis in fact or law,” CAIR, the largest Muslim civil liberties organisation in the United States, said in a statement.

It came after Abbott designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as “foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organisations”.

“Unlike Mr Abbott — who unleashed violence against Texas students protesting the Gaza genocide to satisfy his AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) donors — our civil rights organisation is an independent voice that answers to the American people, relies on support from the American people and opposes all forms of unjust violence, including hate crimes, ethnic cleansing, genocide and terrorism,” CAIR said.

It added that it had “successfully” sued Abbott three times for unconstitutional efforts to suppress pro-Palestinian speech and activism in the state. The organisation signalled it was prepared to challenge the governor again if he attempted to convert his latest criticisms into state policy.

“We are ready to sue him again if he attempts to turn this publicity stunt into real policy. See you in court again, Greg … if you dare,” it added.

USA First
Nov 20, 2025 07:53pm
We’re all Americans, regardless what religion or faith we’re practicing on American soil. Remember United We Stand - Divided We Fall. ????????
